Mary, Beck Witmer, watches baby Jesus intently during the manger scene of Live Nativity. The Willow Street Mennonite Church, 399 East Penn Grant Road in Willow Street will present Live Nativity on Dec. 22, 23 and 24 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each night.
Willow Street Mennonite Church brought the story of Christmas to life this month with live Nativity presentations on Dec. 18, 19 and 24.
Guests began their journey in the church’s multipurpose room with cookies, hot chocolate, live music and children’s activities.
From there, guides directed visitors to scenes in the church, then outside to a path lit by luminaries, where shepherds and angels were waiting. The final scene, in Randy and Chris Andrews’ barn, featured Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus surrounded by live animals.
While there was no admission fee, attendees could donate to Homes of Hope, which provides families transitional housing as they face homelessness.
Willow Street Mennonite Church is located at 399 E. Penn Grant Road in Willow Street. For more information, visit willowstreetmennonite.com.
Monica Herr, as Mary, and John Krause, as Joseph, sit in a manger scene with baby Jesus in swaddling clothes.
David Gochnauer, as Nicodemus, spoke to the crowd about how the birth of Jesus changes him and his life as Mary, Joseph and other watch Jesus in a manger.
Travelers explain to Mary and Joesph how angels visited them and the Christmas Star pointed the way to the manger.
Angels present a scene outside of the manger.
Mary, Monica Herr, and Joseph, John Krause, present a scene about making the trip to Bethlehem.
Lydia, on the left played by Abigail Wolff, and Mary, Monica Herr, present an opening scene Saturday evening, December 18, 2021.
Archangel Gabriel, played by Doris Leaman, visits Mary, played by Monica Herr, to tell her that she has been chosen by God to carry a baby boy and his name is Jesus.
Luminaries light the path as a Christmas Star shines down on the manger at the live nativity event.
Monica Herr, as Mary, and John Krause, as Joseph, sit in a manger scene with baby Jesus in swaddling clothes.
David Gochnauer, as Nicodemus, spoke to the crowd about how the birth of Jesus changes him and his life as Mary, Joseph and other watch Jesus in a manger.
Travelers explain to Mary and Joesph how angels visited them and the Christmas Star pointed the way to the manger.
Angels present a scene outside of the manger.
Mary, Monica Herr, and Joseph, John Krause, present a scene about making the trip to Bethlehem.
Lydia, on the left played by Abigail Wolff, and Mary, Monica Herr, present an opening scene Saturday evening, December 18, 2021.
Archangel Gabriel, played by Doris Leaman, visits Mary, played by Monica Herr, to tell her that she has been chosen by God to carry a baby boy and his name is Jesus.
Luminaries light the path as a Christmas Star shines down on the manger at the live nativity event.