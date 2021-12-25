Willow Street Mennonite Church brought the story of Christmas to life this month with live Nativity presentations on Dec. 18, 19 and 24.

Guests began their journey in the church’s multipurpose room with cookies, hot chocolate, live music and children’s activities.

From there, guides directed visitors to scenes in the church, then outside to a path lit by luminaries, where shepherds and angels were waiting. The final scene, in Randy and Chris Andrews’ barn, featured Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus surrounded by live animals.

While there was no admission fee, attendees could donate to Homes of Hope, which provides families transitional housing as they face homelessness.

Willow Street Mennonite Church is located at 399 E. Penn Grant Road in Willow Street. For more information, visit willowstreetmennonite.com.