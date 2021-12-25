Nativity WSMC 121518-1.jpg

Mary, Beck Witmer, watches baby Jesus intently during the manger scene of Live Nativity. The Willow Street Mennonite Church, 399 East Penn Grant Road in Willow Street will present Live Nativity on Dec. 22, 23 and 24 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each night.

 ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent

Willow Street Mennonite Church brought the story of Christmas to life this month with live Nativity presentations on Dec. 18, 19 and 24.

Guests began their journey in the church’s multipurpose room with cookies, hot chocolate, live music and children’s activities.

From there, guides directed visitors to scenes in the church, then outside to a path lit by luminaries, where shepherds and angels were waiting. The final scene, in Randy and Chris Andrews’ barn, featured Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus surrounded by live animals. 

While there was no admission fee, attendees could donate to Homes of Hope, which provides families transitional housing as they face homelessness.

Willow Street Mennonite Church is located at 399 E. Penn Grant Road in Willow Street. For more information, visit willowstreetmennonite.com.

2021 live nativity at Willow Street Mennonite Church

1 of 13

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next