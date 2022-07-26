Four-time Grammy winning Christian band For King & Country will perform a Christmas-themed show in Hershey this December.

The Australian duo, known best for songs like "God Only Knows" and "Joy," will perform at the Giant Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on a leg of its tour, "A Drummer Boy Christmas Tour: The 2022 Live Experience."

The show will be composed of several Christmas classics, as well as some original Christmas music from the band's 2020 album "A Drummer Boy Christmas."

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 29, at 10 a.m. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.