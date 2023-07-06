It’s no small feat to bring a church from the 1700s up to modern standards.

The people of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church of Quarryville know that to be true. The church’s building is actually the third house of worship for the congregation, which began worshipping together in 1711 in Centerville. After that, members met in a log structure on the site of an old cemetery south of the current church’s location at 1068 Chestnut Level Road.

Its current building was originally built in 1765, and most likely completed when men serving in the Revolutionary War returned home.

Renovations to a church that’s older than America can be costly. Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church underwent massive renovations in 2021, which cost $1.3 million.

Church members pitched in to support the renovation project. Through donations, pledges, a fundraising dinner, a church cookbook, and various smaller fundraisers, that debt has been paid down by more than 70 percent.

“We have worked very hard to reduce the debt, and I think for church members, it has been well worth it,” says Bill Musser, who shared project management responsibilities with Ron Crawford.

For church member Nancy Groff, there is another way she hopes to help reduce the debt a bit more.

“Every little bit helps,” Groff says.

Groff will present a program, “Restore His House” 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church.

Groff is the author of “Watt & Shand: East, West, Hame’s Best,” a look back at downtown Lancaster’s iconic Watt & Shand department store. Watt & Shand was started in 1878 by Peter Watt, James Shand, and Gilbert Thompson. Peter Watt was Nancy Groff’s great-grandfather.

The “Restore His House” program will include a presentation by Groff, along with a historic talk by the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County on the church renovation project. The cost to attend the fundraising event will be $10. There will also be an opportunity to purchase posters and signed copies of Groff’s book, with a percentage of book sales benefiting the Restore His House Fund.

The Presbyterian Church originated in the 16th century with the teachings of John Calvin of Switzerland and John Knox of Scotland. Considering that heritage, it’s fitting the event will feature music by Highland bagpiper Jeff Nagy and pianist Luke Smith. There will also be an afternoon tea featuring Scottish scones.

Watt & Shand also had Scottish origins, with its founders all hailing from Scotland. Its building was designed by farmed Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban – the namesake of an award given to the church’s renovation project.

In 2021, Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church renovation received the C. Emlen Urban Award for Historic Preservation by the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County. The award named Hammel Associates Architects and Arthur Funk & Sons, Inc., Construction Services, as collaborators on the project.

The Historic Preservation Trust presents the awards to recognize the preservation and adaptive reuse of historic architecture.

For the renovation, the Hammel and Arthur Funk teams, along with the church's building committee, worked together to renovate the 5,455-square-foot sanctuary and preserve the historic features of the church. Those renovations included opening up the balcony, restoring the artistic painted ceiling, removing and reinstalling the original stained and lead glass windows, creating an accessible chancel, and adding an ADA-accessible restroom and mother's room.

“The church still looks and feels very much the same, but it is lighter and brighter, with the wonderful advantage of air conditioning,” says the Rev. John Hartman, pastor of the church.

Another important update to the church was the addition of an audio video system and white screen at the front of the church. As Hartman notes, that proved valuable during the pandemic, when church members could livestream Sunday morning services. Now that the church is back worshiping in person with two Sunday morning services, the nearly 400 church members enjoy the updates that have preserved the historic church.

“Our priority was to update all code requirements and adding air conditioning and a new security system,” says Crawford.

One of the most striking aspects of the renovated church is the hand-painted ceiling. The ceiling was restored, repaired and repainted by Carlisle artist Nancy Staam of Nancy Staam’s Galleria.

“She worked on her back on scaffolding, kind of like Michelangelo in the Sistine Chapel,” says Musser. “She did a beautiful job.”

The artistic ceiling replicates the original work of art, with 12 updated shades of soft blue, warm apricot, terra cotta, pale peach, deeper teal, and gray-blue— accented by gold leaf.

“The church still looks much like it did before, but the renovations bring it into the 21st century,” says Hartman, noting that a few highlights include stone veneer to match the slate roof, exterior stone washed and cleaned, restored stained glass, stairs to access the bell tower, removal of hazardous risers in side pews to reduce tripping risk, new lighting, upgraded choir seating, neutral shaded carpeting and pew cushions and a new Allen organ.