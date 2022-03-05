Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA, will speak at Lancaster County Convention Center on April 23 at Dayspring Christian Academy’s 2022 Remember America Speaker Series.

The event begins at 6 p.m., and a livestream will be available beginning at 7 p.m.

Turning Point USA is a nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative values on high school, college and university campuses. Kirk, 28, is host of the podcast “The Charlie Kirk Show.”

The event’s theme is “Faith. Courage. Liberty.” The Remember America Speaker Series’ mission is “to remind Americans of their unique heritage of liberty that was founded upon biblical principles,” according to a news release.

For tickets or more information, call Lisa Becker at 717-285-2000, ext. 205, or visit dayspringchristian.com.