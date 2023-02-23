St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year. For bar-hoppers dressed in green, that’s convenient timing.

But for Catholics – and other Christians observing Lent – it raised the question: do I have to forego my corned beef and cabbage or bangers and mash this year, since Lent asks observers to abstain from meat on Fridays?

The answer is no, for Catholics in the Diocese of Harrisburg. Bishop Ronald R. Gainer has granted a dispensation from the obligation to abstain from meat on Friday, March 17, in honor of the Feast of Saint Patrick.

"Saint Patrick is the principal patron of the Diocese of Harrisburg and the patron of the Diocesan Cathedral, making this a day of rejoicing within our Diocesan Church and a fitting occasion to break from the penitential nature of the Lenten season," the release reads.

The dispensation reads as follows:

“On Friday, March 17, 2023, all Catholics of the Diocese of Harrisburg, no matter where they may be (i.e., even if they are travelling outside the Diocese), and all other Catholics actually present in the Diocese on that day, are, by the authority of the Most Reverend Ronald W. Gainer, dispensed from the obligation to abstain from meat (can. 87 §1).”

Catholics are not required to make use of this dispensation, and those who choose to eat meat on March 7 are encouraged to abstain from meat on some other day as part of their penitential practices during Lent, the release reads.

The Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg includes 15 counties in south and central Pennsylvania, is home to 89 parishes and 35 Catholic schools, and has just over 200,000 Catholics.