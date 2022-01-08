CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health will present “An Evening with Mitch Albom,” the bestselling author of books including “Tuesdays with Morrie” and “Five People You Meet In Heaven,” as part of its “Conversations about Healthy Communities” series.

The event will be from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 304 Locust St., Columbia.

Albom is an author, journalist, screenwriter, playwright, radio and television broadcaster and musician. His books have sold more than 40 million copies around the world.

He has also written teleplays for TV movies of his books including “For One More Day”,“Have a Little Faith” and the Emmy-winning “Tuesdays with Morrie.”

Albom also supports charities including SAY Detroit and the Hole in the Roof Foundation.

Albom will talk about his personal and professional experiences and his vision for a healthy community. The conversation will be followed by a book signing.

General admission tickets are $50 plus an online processing fee.

Tickets are also available for an optional VIP reception with Albom, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the renovated Columbia Market House, 15 S. Third St., Columbia. Food will be provided by Gypsy Kitchen. VIP tickets are $75 plus a processing fee.

For tickets and information, visit lanc.news/MitchAlbomTickets.