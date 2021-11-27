Peacemaking and nonviolence have been hallmarks of Lancaster Friends Quaker Meeting and Lancaster Interchurch Peace Witness. The two local groups have now united to sponsor a presentation by Jonathan Kuttab, international human rights attorney, about his book “Beyond the Two-State Solution” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Lancaster Friends Meetinghouse.

Kuttab’s book provides perspective on a way to change the decadeslong political discourse between Palestine and Israel.

“I wrote the book to address the paralysis felt by those committed to peace and justice, but who despair of the two-state solution,” says Kuttab, who lives in Lancaster with his wife, Beth. Kuttab has a dual citizenship, and also has a residence in East Jerusalem. He is a partner of Kuttab, Khoury and Hanna Law Firm.

The two-state solution, proposed by the Israeli government and Palestine Liberation Organization, led to the establishment in 1994 of the Palestinian Authority in an attempt to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict by establishing two states for two peoples: Israel for Jews, Palestine for Palestinians.

Kuttab is critical of the two-state solution. He believes Israel’s attempts to take more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements doomed any hope for a peaceful two-state resolution. Israelis, he says, aren’t interested in swapping land in exchange for peace.

While the West Bank, Gaza, Israel and Palestine inhabit the same space, Kuttab says Zionism and Palestinian Nationalism claim the entire territory. He believes the answer to eliminate conflict can be found in the two peoples living together as one unified state.

“A one-state solution can happen by providing constitutional and legal mechanisms to address and fulfill the needs of both groups regardless of who is in the majority,” Kuttab says.

Palestinian Arab Nationalism and Jewish Zionism, he says, could evolve into a shared form of governance.

This event follows another local discussion on the complicated situation in the Middle East. On Nov. 8, the Roots organization united a rabbi and Palestinian Muslim in conversation about their shared wish for both groups to live peacefully. That event was co-sponsored by several local organizations with different faith ties.

IF YOU GO What: Book talk with Jonathan Kuttab. Where: Lancaster Friends Meetinghouse, 110 Tulane Terrace, Lancaster. Cost: Free admission. A freewill offering will be accepted. Other details: People are asked to wear masks to protect themselves and others. Persons can attend in person, view on Zoom or watch on Facebook Live. More info: Register at bit.ly/3CCSt0i. For more information call Joe DiGarbo at 717-203-4274 or email jdigarbo@gmail.com. To purchase: Kuttab’s book is available to purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and a variety of booksellers.

A possibility for hope

Joe DiGarbo, member of Lancaster Friends Quaker Meeting who helped organize the event with Kuttab as convener of the Friends Peace and Social Concerns Committee, says he looks forward to Kuttab sharing his vision to help resolve the conflict.

DiGarbo introduced the Alternatives to Violence Project to Lancaster Friends in 2001 and has introduced it in travels to Palestine and Israel. The nonpartisan group works separately with both communities to help reduce violence.

As Quakers, the Friends believe in peace and nonviolence, and that war and conflict are against God’s wishes.

He admits a solution seems impossible in Palestine and Israel with hope waning among both peoples.

“Jonathan’s book offers a paradigm for a political or structural solution with the possibility of hope for the future,” DiGarbo says.

He anticipates an honest and transparent discussion with Kuttab to hear how peace can be achieved during a question-and-answer period at the event.

Sandy Strauss, Lancaster Interchurch Peace Witness board member, agrees the opportunity for Kuttab to share his book will provide people with a better understanding of what’s happening in that part of the world.

“For years, we tried to educate and inform our Middle East Interest Group about peacemaking issues and how we can work on peace issues in this area,” says Strauss, who is also director of advocacy and ecumenical outreach for PA Council of Churches.

Lancaster Interchurch Peace Witness board member Patrick Brady explains the group has a long history with Kuttab and his wife, who’s a past president.

He expresses concern about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict which has been “sadly misunderstood and misjudged for decades.”

Lancaster Interchurch Peace Witness is a grassroots association dedicated to promoting biblical values of justice, care of creation, peace and nonviolent solutions to conflict.

Kuttab’s book presentation, Brady believes, offers an opportunity for education and discussion about the ongoing conflict with the Lancaster public.

“Whatever your position about the conflict between Arab and Jew, Kuttab will make you rethink it,” says Dr. John Quigley, professor of law at Moritz College of Law, Ohio State University.

In addition to being a lawyer and author, Kuttab is a co-founder of Al-Haq, the first international human rights legal organization in Palestine. He also co-founded the Palestine Center for the Study of Nonviolence and Nonviolence International. He serves as executive director on Friends of Sabeel North America board.

“My hope is the book will encourage readers to start a new conversation about how an authentic democracy would allow different groups to coexist in a multiethnic and pluralistic society,” Kuttab says.