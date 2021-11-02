In 1921, a couple of families who immigrated to Lancaster County from Greece hoped to find fellowship, family and a place to practice their religion in the United States.

They established the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

At a congregational meeting for the church in 1923, 185 Greek men identified themselves as members of the church. The first-comers came to the United States for opportunities and employment that they couldn’t receive in their home countries, but worked hard, married, started families and progressed in their new home, according to a document on the church’s website that outlines Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church’s history.

Fast forward to 2021, where after a building move, a pandemic and numerous popular Greek Food Bazaars, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church stands proud, celebrating 100 years of their parish.

And what began as a church composed of a couple of Greek immigrants has turned into a flourishing congregation of about 550 families.

“I think about this 100 years and I think about our relatives, our grandparents, great-grandparents that really came from Greece and started the church so long ago,” said Jon Speros, the banquet chairperson for the centennial. “The religion plays a huge part of people going to church, but it’s also the tradition and the history and the language that the church keeps it all together, keeps our families together and keeps our community together.”

‘God and family’

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church has grown “significantly” from over the past 100 years, said the Rev. Hector Firoglanis, the parish’s priest.

Over 20 ethnicities are represented in the church’s parish, Firoglanis said, including places like Russia, Romania, Serbia and Egypt, for example.

“It’s become a fairly diverse church,” Firoglanis said.

The congregation’s base is still Greek immigrants, he said, but the congregation has diversified by gaining new members through marriage and conversion.

The church outgrew its original building at 215 S. Queen St. in Lancaster city and moved to 64 Hershey Ave. in 1960, where it’s been ever since.

“They needed a larger facility to accommodate the growing church,” Firoglanis said. “They also, in addition to the church, wanted a larger educational center [and] social center which they added to this current building 10 years later.”

Andrea Phillips, who is a centennial committee member and a lifelong member of the church, married someone who converted to the church months before they got married.

“He felt so welcome here from the very beginning, and everyone, especially our priest and his wife at the time, were very embracing of him,” she said. “He wanted to learn about the faith and he wanted to become a part of it. I think there is a strong presence here of God and family.”

As the church celebrates its centennial, Firoglanis acknowledges that the parish is overcoming one of its biggest challenges: the COVID-19 pandemic. But he said that as Greek Orthodox people, they’ve had a “history of hardship.”

“I’ve said to our people, the church has been through many pandemics throughout this 2,000-year history,” Firoglanis said. “If we stay together, maintain our faith in Christ, [and] our love for our neighbor; the pandemic is going to make us stronger, not weaker, and I think in many ways it’s made us stronger.”

The pandemic has tested the congregation, Firoglanis said, but overall the congregation’s response to its challenges have been “amazing.”

“I think in the end, it’s going to make us a stronger and more tightly knit community,” he said.

Attendance has declined a small amount for worship services, but the church’s congregants have continued to support the church financially and stay connected with each other in the best ways that they can, Firoglanis said. Every service is livestreamed, a practice the church began prior to the pandemic.

The church’s YouTube page has livestreams of hundreds of services and Bible studies, Firoglanis said. He said that pre-pandemic, he would do a Bible Study that maybe only attracted 12 people. Now, with it live streamed, that video garners 60 views that evening, and 150 views the next day.

“People are able to engage in a way they could not engage before the pandemic, so we see a lot of silver linings and blessings from the pandemic as well,” Firoglanis said.

Yet, the church’s community continues to grow. Firoglanis said over the last year and a half, 25 adults and 12 children are preparing to join their faith.

“We’re very happy because we have our traditions, our faith and our cultural heritage, but not in a way that we’ve become parochial, and having made that available to those who want to come in from the outside,” Firoglanis said. “That’s a distinguished characteristic of this parish; it’s always been very open, very warm and welcoming to visitors, while maintaining our traditions, too. It’s finding that balance between the two.”

A constant in a "changing world"

With how the church has adapted to the “changing world,” Firoglanis said that the parish has adapted so much within the last year and a half that “it’s almost like God’s getting us ready for the next 100 years.”

“There’s a lot of things about our faith that doesn’t change and that’s what is attractive about our faith, but we also have to adapt to the surroundings around us to make our faith accessible to other people,” he said. “So, finding that balance within the next 100 years will be the key to our success and growth.”

The church had a centennial banquet on Oct. 16, honoring the people that laid the foundation to get the parish to 100 years, Speros said.

“It’s a huge celebration to bring everyone together to kick off our centennial,” Speros said.

The church will also hold their 63rd annual Greek Food Bazaar on Nov. 6 and 7. Although it will be a drive-thru, Phillips said that everyone is excited to be with one another, and that there’s a sense of fellowship and community while preparing the thousands of souvlaki and pastries for the event.

“We really appreciate Lancaster’s support of that,” she said.

Firoglanis said the parish gives a third of their money earned from the bazaar back to local charities, many of which directly benefit Lancaster County.

“Our church produces wonderful people who are the doctors, the teachers, the lawyers, the business people; so many of our businesses in Lancaster are Greek owned, and these are hard working, good people,” Firoglanis said.

He also said that the church’s youth are also hard-working, respectful and just “good kids.”

“In a time where people are losing hope in the youth of America and the future, our church bucks that trend,” he said. “We have amazing young people in our church.”

Tina Georges, the centennial chairperson, noted the “full range of programs” that the parish offers -- engaging the youngest group of children with a preschool program, a Sunday school program for students from 4 years old to seniors in high school, and a college fellowship program with Millersville University and Franklin and Marshall College. These experiences at the church, Georges said, have been around forever.

Phillips said she was “so excited” when her grandson was old enough to start Sunday School in September. In 1986, she started the first Sunday School class for 2-year-olds and taught it with Kathy Mastrogeorge.

“We want our kids to have the beautiful experiences we all had growing up,” Firoglanis said. “It gives you really a sense of identity and character, because you can get lost in the world but here, this is our foundation, it is our faith...we all realize how important it is for our children to have that.”

In a world that is ever-changing, the church is a constant, Firoglanis said.

“It’s just a place of connection with God and with other people,” he said. “We’re empowered within this community to go out and share the warmth we have here, the love we experience here with people in the world; people who are seeking God, community, connection and belonging.”