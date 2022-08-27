Dolly Harnish Kepner, the longtime organist at Covenant United Methodist Church in Lancaster, is retiring after 50 years as the church’s organist and 70 years in music ministry at the church.

Kepner is only the second organist the church has had since it moved to its present building, 110 N. Mulberry St., in 1926.

The Convenant congregation will come together Sunday afternoon, Aug. 28, to honor Kepner with a celebration.

Kepner was just 6 when she began taking piano lessons from a teacher at Covenant United Brethren in Christ Church, now Covenant United Methodist, according to an article in the church’s newsletter, Covenant Echoes. She began playing for Sunday School kindergarteners as a teen, took up the organ at 18 and soon began filling in as assistant organist for worship services. In 1973, she succeeded Mildred Wissler as the church organist.

Kepner’s vision problems, including the loss of sight in her left eye due to glaucoma, were a factor in her decision to step away from the keys.

“How many 91-year-old blind organists are there?’’ Kepner said in the newsletter article. “If I could have kept my sight, I would probably do it forever.’’

Kepner said music was her life, and she’ll miss her post.

“Sunday mornings will never be the same not sitting on the organ bench,” Kepner said in the newsletter article.

To learn more about Kepner and her music ministry, visit the web page for the church newsletter at lanc.news/OrganistRetires.