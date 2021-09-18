Organist Tom Breneman has a favorite quote about music, from Martin Luther in 1517.

“Next to the Word of God, the noble art of music is the greatest treasure in the world. This precious gift has been given to man alone that he might thereby remind himself that God has created man for the express purpose of praising and extolling our Lord.”

Breneman has been sharing that “precious gift” for more than four decades.

Breneman has been playing the organ since he was 9 years old. When he was 13, he served as interim organist at East Petersburg’s Zion Lutheran Church, and when he was 15, he was hired as organist of First Baptist Church, 612 N. Duke St.

“I couldn’t drive yet,” he said. “My dad had to take me.”

But the congregation recently sold the city church, and the sale included the organ. First Baptist now worships at Faith Evangelical Congregational Church, 2124 Old Philadelphia Pike, which does not have an organ.

So after 43 years, Breneman has moved on.

First Baptist will say goodbye to him at a worship service at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 3, followed by a picnic at East Lampeter Park.

The Rev. Paul Fitzgerald served as pastor of First Baptist from 1990 to 2002.

“He’s just a wonderful person,” Fitzgerald said of Breneman. “He’s truly amazing, and I hate to lose him. I wish we had the money to buy an organ and keep him on.”

Breneman is now one of two organists at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 209 S. Market St., Mount Joy. Organist Beth Warren and he take turns, playing every other Sunday.

“Tom is such a gifted musician,” says the Rev. Ingrid Andersen, pastor at St. Luke’s. “He literally pulled out all the stops for the bishop’s visit to St. Luke’s at the end of August. It’s not often that a congregation breaks into spontaneous applause at the end of the service, but they did.”

He is also on a list of substitute organists, most recently playing at Christ Lutheran Church on West Strawberry Street.

Previously, he was the piano accompanist for the praise team at Mount Joy’s Chiques United Methodist Church and during the startup of a praise team at First Baptist, along with accompanying the junior choir there.

“I also helped contribute some new thoughts and ideas when they started the children’s bell choir,” Breneman said. “That was my church even though I didn’t belong. I met a lot of friends. It became a church family for me.”

Now he worships at Chiques UMC, the church his wife, Diane, grew up in and where she and their children worship.

The Brenemans, of Lancaster, will celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary on Sept. 22. They have a son Ryan, 33, who lives in Mount Joy with his wife, Elizabeth; and a daughter, Chelsey, 28, wife of Caesar Santiago, of Marietta, who have a son, Caleb, 3, and a daughter, Meira, 8 months.

“They’re precious,” he said, noting that Caleb is showing an interest in playing a keyboard. “No one else has shown any interest. We might have an aspiring musician coming on board.”

Breneman has a full-time job as a senior client services representative for Fi-Tek, a trust banking software company, working at the King of Prussia office.

Born in Lancaster to the late Robert and April Breneman, he graduated from Hempfield High School in 1980 and then attended classes at Millersville University.

While in high school, he worked for CoreStates Bank, staying on until 1986, when he moved on to the trust department at Bank of Lancaster County for 34 years before joining Fi-Tek 10 years ago.

But all the while, music remained a part of his life. He’s played at many different venues, including Washington National Cathedral, where Breneman says he’s played six times.

“You’re in a huge cathedral all by yourself,” Breneman says. “As an organist, it’s just amazing. You take your hands off the keys and hear the reverberations through this huge space.”

The organ at St. Luke’s is a small pipe organ; at First Baptist, it was electronic.

Every organ plays differently, he said, with a different sound and register.

“That’s what makes being an organist fun,” he said. “For me, it relieves the stress from my job. It’s a nice escape for me to play the organ or piano.”

He has played for many weddings and funerals, but noted that even before COVID-19 there had been a modernist trend toward electronic or recorded music at weddings.

“Church organists are a dying breed,” he said. “There are some, but not many. It will be interesting to see what happens in the future. Pipe organs are very expensive to maintain, and a lot of congregations don’t have the money for the upkeep.”

Still, Breneman says he’s enjoyed working at First Baptist, and playing at other churches, too. He says it’s allowed him to foster friendships with different ministers over the years.

“It’s fun,” Breneman says. “It’s really a neat experience.”