Would you tell the one you loved your most shameful secret?

That’s the question local author Carolyn Kleinman poses in “Love, Faith, and the Dented Bullet,” which tells the unlikely romantic story of a World War II Holocaust survivor and a Mennonite woman in Lancaster around 1947.

Jacob Friedman, a kosher butcher who survived the Treblinka concentration camp in Poland, somehow meets Lancaster native Anna Miller, a Mennonite farm girl. Their unlikely relationship delves into the Jewish and Mennonite faiths and unravels several secrets and mysteries about the pair. The book, published in February, sold to Sunbury Press of Mechanicsburg.

“It’s very well written,” says Lawrence Knorr, who founded the company in 2004.

Kleinman’s interest in Jewish history stems from childhood. Her great-grandmother, Chaya, could not immigrate to the United States from Eastern Europe before WWII because of a clubfoot.

“It haunted me,” the Lancaster resident says.

The woman died during the war. The author, who received her grandmother’s Hebrew name, decided to honor her lost relatives by penning a novel about the Holocaust.

“It’s my way of saying to my great-grandmother: ‘You are not forgotten,’ ” Kleinman says.

BOOK DETAILS “Love, Faith and the Dented Bullet.”

By Carolyn Kleinman.

Sunbury Press.

244 pages ($16.95).

In fact, the Holocaust fascinates Kleinman and husband Steven, and the couple visits museums dedicated to its history around the world. Half of the book’s sales will go to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

Kleinman learned in a Montreal museum of a survivor who returned to his farm in Eastern Europe to ask the new owners if they would give back the land after the war ended. Instead, Kleinman related, the occupants threw rocks at the man and shouted, asking why should they leave their new farm if none of their neighbors had to do so.

Kleinman says she always wanted to write a novel, but work as a Minnesota teacher, marriage and children intervened. The former English and ESL instructor likes to delve into information few people know. For instance, most people seem familiar with the notorious death camps from WWII, such as Auschwitz. Far fewer people have researched Treblinka, she says.

In addition, many associate the Amish religion with Lancaster, when actually, Mennonites outnumber their Amish neighbors. Kleinman’s research revealed that fact after the family moved from Minnesota to Lancaster in 1987. She sought to tell both stories, researching and interviewing her Mennonite neighbors and combining that information with Holocaust research.

Plus, the discovery of a kosher butcher shop in post-WWII Lancaster County allowed the author to settle this unique religious relationship novel amid the rolling farmland in the Susquehanna Valley.

“I needed a logical reason to keep my characters in Lancaster,” Kleinman said.

In the novel, she has Jacob Friedman leaving New York for Lancaster after he finds a job — the result of friends at area Lancaster synagogues telling her about a long-ago kosher butcher shop.

“I remember going there with my father,” Lancaster resident Fred Singer says of the former business at Duke and Chestnut streets. Singer’s father, an accountant, did the books for the small store in the early 1950s. “What I remember most are the rubber bands and rolls of paper the butcher would wrap the meat in,” he says.

The novel uses diary entries, letters and present-day narrative to flesh out the romance.

“I really liked that it had a couple of different voices,” says Lisa Brooks, president of the Franklin & Marshall Alumni Association. Brooks, from Houston, will interview Kleinman over Zoom on Aug. 12 during a book club meeting of the campus’s Klehr Center for Jewish Life.

IF YOU GO For more details on Carolyn Kleinman’s upcoming events, visit carolynkleinman.com.

Mount Joy resident Marybeth Toole joined a book club with Kleinman 34 years ago. Their friendship and shared love of reading prompted Kleinman to ask Toole to read and critique her unpublished story.

“I like reading a book where I learn something,” Toole says. “The story kept you guessing.” Even so, early readers had several questions about the characters, their motivations and the author’s sources.

Kleinman prides herself on intricate research. She uses information only after she confirms facts, citing at least three separate sources, she says.

“I thought Carolyn’s historical references were accurate,” Knorr says.

The first-time author sent 50 letters to agents and another 50 to publishers in October 2019. Knorr, who publishes 13 imprints from Sunbury Press, said he knows audiences hunger for Holocaust books. Bring in the Mennonite religion and Lancaster location, and Knorr figured he had a good book.

“The Lancaster/Mennonite connection spoke to me, being descended from that community. I am working on a Ph.D. in history and am interested in the WWII period,” he says. The company publishes about 1,000 books a year and sells to 13 countries. Knorr estimates that 10% of its authors live in the region.

“To get published is like winning the lottery,” Kleinman recalls thinking. “I was beyond happy.” Then came the reality of trying to market a book during the pandemic. The novel initially brought requests for bookstore signings, author interviews and novel talks. Those appearances, however, were canceled as COVID-19 cases rose. “It’s been, quite honestly, lonely,” Kleinman said.

That’s changing, though. The author will discuss her book with the F&M alumni group as well as with residents at Woodcrest Villa, a Mennonite retirement community, on Aug. 17.

Other book discussions and signings will be posted at

carolynkleinman.com.