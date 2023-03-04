There are many ways for Christians to get in touch with their faith in the weeks leading up to Easter, like making a sacrifice for Lent, attending a Stations of the Cross event or enjoying camaraderie at a local fish fry.

But what about gardening?

Several area churches and garden centers are offering events centered around resurrection gardens this Easter season, which depict the scene Mary Magdalene saw: a tomb with a rolled-away stone. They often include three crosses made with sticks, too.

Here are just a few upcoming resurrection garden events.

Lititz Church of the Brethren

Lititz Church of the Brethren will host a resurrection garden program Wednesday, March 15, in conjunction with a community meal.

The community meal runs from 6-7 p.m.; all members of the Lititz and Warwick communities are welcome. There is no charge for the dinner, but donations will be accepted.

Following the meal, at 7 p.m., attendees of all ages may participate in a Resurrection Garden program. The 8-inch garden pots are a way to explain “the true meaning of Easter to your kids and family,” according to a news release from the church.

Families may request the number of resurrection gardens they make. The church asks that those wanting to attend RSVP by March 10 so supplies can be ordered for the gardens.

To RSVP, email admin@lititzcob.org or call the church office at 717-626-2131.

Both the meal and the Resurrection Garden program will be held in the church’s Family Life Center; enter at the back of the church building, located at 300 W. Orange St. in Lititz.

Ken’s Gardens

Ken’s Gardens, a local garden center with locations in Smoketown and Intercourse, will host several resurrection garden workshops.

– The Smoketown store will host a resurrection garden workshop at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25; tickets are $20 each.

– The Intercourse store will host an indoor resurrection garden planter workshop at 11 a.m. March 25; tickets are $45 each.

– The Smoketown store will host a resurrection garden workshop at 2 p.m. March 25; tickets are $10 each.

Ken’s Garden’s Smoketown store is located at 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike; the Intercourse store is at 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks.

Find links to sign up for the workshops at kensgardens.com/events.

Gallery Grow

Gallery Grow, a sister store of Ken’s Gardens, will also host a resurrection garden event.

The Lancaster city shop will host a houseplant resurrection garden happy hour workshop at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. Tickets are $40, and the event is BYOB.

Sign up at gallerygrow.com/-events.

Perfect Pots

Perfect Pots will have DIY table available March 24 through April 8 for visitors to create a resurrection garden themselves during store hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at its greenhouse at 745 Strasburg Pike in Strasburg.

Each kit costs $20 and includes soil, a plant, a terracotta pot for the tomb, a large rock, pebbles, sand and moss. Gardens may be customized with additional plants and decor for an extra cost; container prices vary. No registration is required.

For more information, visit perfectpots.com.