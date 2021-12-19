Many of us have Christmas memories. My wife and I always remembered a certain Christmas Eve. It occurred in the early 1970s, a few years into the 50 we shared together. There wasn’t a Christmas Eve since then that we didn’t recall that particular night, and the endearing “four-word sermon.”

We had a quiet Christmas Eve dinner at the Swamp Fox, now known as the Marion Court Room. When we finished dinner, we walked to St. Paul’s Church — at that time on the corner of Duke and Orange streets, directly across from St. James Episcopal Church. It was a crystal-cold winter evening, and, as we approached the church, I gazed up to unfathomable stars, perhaps thinking I would spot a larger one in the East.

The church was warm and welcoming, with a sense of expectation. The sanctuary was beautifully decorated, adorned with Christmas trees, wreaths, holly and candles on the altar. Sitting in the pew that special night, I looked at my beautiful wife, thinking how fortunate and blessed I was. The large senior choir was seated in a loft at the left of the congregation, a brass ensemble to the right, a junior choir in the balcony.

Seated beside the senior pastor was a young junior minister. It was this young man’s four-word pronouncement at the beginning of the service that resonated in our minds and hearts ever since.

He was tall and very imposing in his black robe. He stood, walked to the front edge of the altar, extended his long arms and, with an engaging smile, looked from the choir to the congregation to the brass ensemble and the balcony and in a booming voice proclaimed, it seemed as if to the world: “Everywhere, everywhere, Christmas tonight.”

Immediately following his words the trumpets in the ensemble heralded, and the rest of the ensemble led, the introduction. The choir stood with the congregation and all joined in the playing and singing of the timeless and beloved carol, “O Come, All Ye Faithful.”

There wasn’t a Christmas since that special night when either my wife or I didn’t repeat those unforgettable four words.

This year will mark my third Christmas Eve without my beautiful wife, Jean. I will sit in my chair, a glass of wine in hand, and listen to Christmas carols, and I will remember first my wife and then that special Christmas Eve we shared — and, of course, the unforgettable four-word sermon.

My hope this Christmas Eve, and indeed all of our Christmas Eves to come, is to look at the stars and spot that special one — the star that prevails because it’s so bright.

“Everywhere, everywhere, Christmas tonight!”

The author lives in Millersville.

