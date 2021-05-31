Four teens from Lancaster County have earned the Gold Award, the highest award that a senior or Ambassador Girl Scout can earn, according to a news release from Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania.

The recipients are:

— Gabby Appel, PA Cyber senior, who wrote a devotional booklet introducing Jesus to children in foster care.

— Delaney Castagna, Conestoga Valley High School senior, who created a virtual camp that taught Girl Scouts about Hawaiian culture

— Allyson Deihl, freshman at Lehigh University, who created a garden to destigmatize and bring awareness to mental health

— Ansley Ryan, senior at Manheim Township High School, who made and distributed more than 1,000 masks to her community.

The girls completed more than 80 hours of work to earn the award.