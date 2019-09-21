It’s not every day that an event lists what it is not.
But that’s how Reverberate Lancaster 2019, which takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Spooky Nook Sports, 75 Champ Blvd., Manheim, is billing itself. According to organizers, it is “NOT a concert ... NOT a fundraiser ... NOT a prayer meeting to lift up the needs of our community.”
In fact, it’s a bit of all three.
Hosted by Water Street Mission, WJTL and Willow Valley, Reverberate Lancaster is scheduled as a faith-based celebration of “what unites us.”
The evening will highlight churches and ministries that are “making a difference” in the county. Praise teams from Victory Church, Activ8 and East Petersburg Mennonite Church and the McCaskey High School Gospel Choir will perform.
The idea for the event arose from a pastors’ conference sponsored by Water Street Mission. Thom Scott, Water Street’s marketing director, said they wanted “to get people in (various) churches together. We wanted to take time to celebrate each other.”
In recent years, officials at Water Street Mission have met with pastors to discuss the role of churches as it relates to the mission and to the community at large.
“We wanted to show what God’s doing in the county,” Scott said.
The nondenominational gathering will intersperse music and messages. There is no charge to attend.