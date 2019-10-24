The Brandywine River Museum of Art has two intriguing shows on display.

“Cinderella & Co. — Three Fairy Tales Reimagined” takes an eclectic look at how three fairy tales have been illustrated through the years.

“Reality Reassembled: The Halloween Paintings of Peter Paone” is a creatively creepy look at the ideas of artist Paone embedded in so many Halloween icons, from pumpkins to witches.

While “Cinderella & Co.” will remain through Jan. 5, “Reality Reassembled” runs only through Nov. 3.

Both are definitely worth checking out.

In addition to “Cinderella,” the fairy tales include “The Three Little Pigs” and “Goldilocks and the Three Bears.”

The exhibit ranges from Disney illustrations to Beatrix Potter to Jerry Pinkney.

A hundred drawings from 35 artists show just how far imaginations and ideas can go when it comes to fairy tales.

Take Steven Guarnaccia’s illustration for “The Three Little Pigs, An Architectural Tale,” from 2009.

Instead of the pigs building houses made of straw, wood and brick, they becomes architects, building Philip Johnson’s famous glass house, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater and a house of scraps by Frank Gehry.

The wolf has no problems with scraps or glass, but he huffs and puffs but can’t blow Fallingwater down.

Lane Smith gives the story a tabloid viewpoint in “The True Story of the Three Little Pigs” (1989) with a big headline and action picture of the wolf huffing and puffing.

Charles Santore has a different take on the tale, with beautiful, naturalistic illustrations of the pigs and the wolf getting to know each other and becoming friends.

“Cinderella,” which is one of the most popular fairy tale of all time, has numerous interpretations, from Brian Pinkney’s lush and richly colored “Cendrillion: A Caribbean Cinderella,” to Guarnaccia’s “Cinderella: A Fashionable Tale,” in which various styles of clothing and designers help define her look.

In Reynold Ruffins’ 2000 version of Cinderella, a crocodile turns out to be Cinderella’s fairy godmother.

Charles Perrealt’s version from the 1700s has a masterful beauty and timeless quality to it.

Leonard Weisgard uses geometric shapes in his Cinderella at the hearth from 1938.

Illustrators have fun with “Goldilocks and the Three Bears.”

Leonard Leslie Brooke features the bears making porridge while Guarnaccia portrays Papa Bear as a cool hipster jazz musician, complete with sunglasses, a beret and a checkered suit.

Mo Willems turns the bears into dinosaurs in 2012’s “Goldilocks and the Three Dinosaurs.”

Many more fairy tale treats await you at the Brandywine Museum.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight, the curator of “Cinderella & Co.,” Nicholas B. Clark, and illustrator Guarnaccia will give a talk followed by a reception. Tickets are $20.

In a small exhibit space down the hall from the main galleries, “Reality Reimagined” is hanging.

Artist Paone considers Halloween a “day of denial,” a chance for people to enter a different reality.

His colors are deep and sometimes disturbing. He uses certain tropes, like orange and black checks, witches caps and pumpkins but gives them a surreal spin.

Hands turns into candles, a pumpkin wears a man’s face as a mask, cats morph into strange creatures, pumpkins feature crazy long stems.

People, or some kind of living creatures, pose together but seem unaware of each other. A sense of detachment lingers in each painting.

It all has an ominous feel tinged with humor and cleverness. And the colors, done with acrylics, are wonderfully vibrant and often described as jewel toned.

Paone, who has done more than 60 national and international solo exhibits, but never shown his Halloween paintings before, is in his 80s and lives in Philadelphia. It should come as no surprise that he is known for his Halloween parties.

On Friday, the museum will hold a Wicked Wyeth Walk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Peter Paone will be on hand.