At the beginning of his senior year at Franklin & Marshall College, Jonny Teklit joined an esteemed club of poets.

The 21-year old, who is majoring in creative writing and psychology, was awarded the Most Promising Young Poet prize by the Academy of American Poets for his sonnet “Black Mythology.” The prize came with a $1,000 award.

Teklit’s award-winning poem “Black Mythology” has placed him among an elite groups of poets recognized by the Academy of American Poets that includes Sylvia Plath, Louis Gluck, Robert Haas, Robert Pinsky and Ocean Vuong.

Teklit’s sonnet — part of a group of sonnets known as a crown — was part of his thesis project in professor Meg Day’s creative writing course.

In case you need a quick poetry lesson review, a sonnet is a 14-line poem traditionally written in rhyming iambic pentameter (think Shakespeare) with a turn (known as a volta) occurring around the ninth line of the poem. Modern sonnets, however, don’t always adhere to all of these rules. A crown is a sequence of seven sonnets with a larger, all-encompassing volta occurring near the fifth poem of the set.

“Professor Day helped me form (the award-winning poem) into something,” Teklit says. “Initially, I was against the idea of doing a sonnet because I think sonnets are really rigid in their structure. When I wrote the poem the first time it was 11 lines and professor Day looked at it and said, ‘This is almost a sonnet; just do the work to turn it into one.’ ”

For his class project, Teklit wrote a crown of sonnets featuring a mashup of Greek mythology and black history and culture. In “Black Mythology,” Teklit fuses the flight of Icarus with the story of a slave attempting to escape his captors. It’s powerful, poignant and memorable.

Before sitting down to compose his award-winning poem, Teklit spent a day, at Day’s suggestion, reading other poems about Icarus.

“In popularized mythology, which is Greek mythology, there are no black people,” Teklit says. “I was really interested in two questions: What would it look like to turn common mythological stories into black stories, and what would it be like to turn contemporary black stories into myth? So, like, mythologizing what we have seen on the news.”

Teklit, who spent much of his youth living in Dubai, says he experienced some culture shock when he moved to the United States.

“I always wanted to write about it, but I haven’t figured out the language just yet,” Teklit says. “I’m a first-generation American, so I have no connection, in terms of ancestors, to slavery. I didn’t grow up in black neighborhoods or with black music —except old blues or jazz that my dad would play a lot. There are so many different black experiences here in the U.S.”

His relationship with poetry also changed as a result of moving to the U.S.

“In Dubai, I consumed most of my poetry online or in books from the library, but once I got here to a college where poets would do readings, that changed,” Teklit says.

Pleased with his own poetry project on Greek mythology and black culture, Teklit submitted his crown for his thesis project and selected the strongest poem of the batch, “Black Mythology,” to a schoolwide literary contest sponsored by the Academy of American Poets. In April, Teklit found out that his work won for best poem in the poetry category.

What he didn’t know was that all the winners from all the participating schools are entered into a nationwide contest.

“I got the call in late July that I had won the Most Promising Young Poet Award, which is nationally recognized,” Teklit says. “I was delighted. I deeply love poetry. It’s something I would love to do in professional terms, but that can be hard to visualize what that looks like. It’s cool because one poet that I really like, whose name is Donte Collins, won the award back in 2016 and now has a book. It's interesting to see where he started, and it’s comforting to see possible trajectories.”

Teklit is gracious and humble about his prize.

“I’m always trying to be very cognizant of my gratitude for that kind of thing,” Teklit says. “I owe a lot to the judges that pick the prizes. Molly McCully Brown was the judge for the college prize. Marilyn Chin, one of the chancellors of the Academy of American poets, was the one who decided the national prize. Professor Day definitely helped me form the poem.”

Day is proud of her student’s work, but also of the way he has handled the honor.

“I’m very proud of Jonny, and I am so happy he’s receiving this recognition for his work,” Day says. “But I am most proud of the way he has extended gratitude to his community.”

Despite his prestigious award, Teklit still feels he has a lot to learn.

“Good is not the goal yet,” says Teklit. “I feel like I’m still learning poetry.”

BLACK MYTHOLOGY

Under the cover of night, Icarus,

careful not to wake his captors from sleep,

flees from the prison built by his father’s

master. He does not look back. He does not

stop. Just as Icarus arrives at the border

of the sky, more North than he's ever thought

possible, Master's son, with blazing rage,

strikes the wings from Icarus' shoulders with a whip,

a tendril of flame hungry for dark meat.

Icarus plummets into the river and drowns.

The river carries him and spits him out

someplace colder, some unfamiliar South,

where he'll tread forever in an ocean

always bloated blue with bodies of kin.

— Copyright © 2019 Jonathan Teklit. This poem originally appeared as part of the 2019 University and College Poetry Prizes.