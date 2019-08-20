For many, fairs are all about the food.
And at several community fairs in Lancaster County, you can put your eating skills to the test. The rules are simple: eat the most in a set amount of time or eat a specific number of goodies as fast as possible.
At last year’s Denver Fair, John Clair defended his title in the Celebrity Hot Wing Contest by eating 40 wings in five minutes. He’ll be back this year to face off against local celebrities like Denver Mayor Rod Redcay, the Denver Fair queen and representatives from local organizations.
Here are a few eating contests to enter (including one at East Petersburg Days) and one to watch during this year’s fair season:
Pie-eating contest
Where: Elizabethtown Fair
When: 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22
What: The rules are kept secret until the contest.
Cost: There’s no entry fee. Sign up deadline is 12:45 p.m. Thursday. The contest is open to children ages 4 to 11.
Jell-O Eating Contest
Where: Denver Fair
When: 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14
What: Whoever eats the most Jell-O in two minutes wins.
From the rulebook: Containers of Jell-O may not be lifted from the table while eating.
Cost: There’s no entry fee.
Prize: The first-prize eaters in three age categories (12 and under; 13-18 and 19 and older) each win $50 gift cards to Weaver Markets. There are also prizes for second- and third-place eaters.
More information: bit.ly/DenverFair2019 (go to page 67).
Celebrity Hot Wings Eating Contest
Where: Denver Fair
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14
What: Only preselected celebrity contestants can enter. The winner eats the most hot wings in five minutes.
More information: bit.ly/DenverFair2019 (go to page 67).
Whoopie Pie Eating Contest
Where: East Petersburg Days
When: 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14
What: For kids, eat the most mini whoopie pies in five minutes to win. For adults, eat the most full-sized whoopie pies in two minutes to win.
From the rulebook: To register send a message via Facebook, email info@eastpetersburgday.com or sign up on the day of the contest.
Cost: None.
Prize: Gift cards to local businesses including Son’s Ice Cream.
More information: eastpetersburgday.com
Long John Eating Contest
Where: New Holland Farmers Fair
When: Saturday, Oct. 5. The first contest begins at 2:45 p.m.
What: Kids (ages 8-12) need to eat three Long John pastries as fast as possible, teens (ages 13-17) need to eat six and adults (ages 18 and older) need to eat nine to be crowned.
From the rulebook: Any upchucking will be disqualified.
Cost: None.
Prize: $20 cash prize for kids, $30 for teens and $40 for adults.
More information: bit.ly/LJohncontest