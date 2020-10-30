This year's Extraordinary Give will not be the same in-person event it's resembled in years past due to obvious continued COVID-19 pandemic.

For that reason, the folks at the ExtraGive are looking to the music community of Lancaster to submit videos of them performing their original music to air throughout the 5p.m. to midnight broadcast on Friday, Nov. 20 for the virtual event dubbed ExtraGive Cast.

The musician with the best submission will be chosen to perform during the ExtraGive's live 9 to 10 p.m. block, which will be produced by the Rock Lititz company ChoiceLIVE.

"Music has always been a huge part of the ExtraGive, and I think that is something that is hard to translate even to the best livestream event, so we wanted to get local musicians and artists to send us their stuff," says Aaron Spangler, communications manager for the Lancaster County Community Foundation, which organizes the event.

Spangler says that the contest is meant to resemble NPR's hugely popular "Tiny Desk Concerts," wherein a musician or band is gathered by a titular desk, playing in a loose or paired-down fashion.

While desks are not required, Spangler is hoping musicians will make their own "#IGiveExtra" signs or print their own from the ExtraGive website.

Submissions are open now and until Thursday, Nov. 10. Musicians can send submit videos to extragive.org/info/extragivecast.

"We don’t know what we’re going to get, but we do know that Lancaster has an amazing music scene in all genres and all approaches," says Spangler. "So we want to make sure that as many artists have the opportunity to be featured as possible."