Exploring the world of Studio Ghibli

There have been times during the pandemic where I’ve found myself wishing I’d never seen movies before last March. Movies are one of the things keeping my wife and I sane during this stay-at-home period. But sometimes scrolling through lists of movies on multiple streaming services, we start to feel like we’ve seen every available movie multiple times. So, it was a welcome surprise when we noticed that Hayao Miyazaki’s animated films were on HBO’s streaming service HBO Max.

Miyazaki is an animator, writer and director. I’d heard his name spoken or written about with reverence for the lushly animated charming fairy tales and nostalgia released by Studio Ghibli, a production company he co-founded in 1985.

There are 24 Studio Ghibli films currently available on HBO Max — many of them written and directed by Miyazaki. The studio’s latest feature is “Earwig and the Witch,” which premiered in theaters on Feb. 3 followed by a release on HBO Max on Feb. 5.

I’d never seen any Studio Ghibli films — or any anime films, for that matter. The only title that was familiar to me was “Spirited Away.” I didn’t know anything about it. I thought it had something to do with a horse for some reason. (It does not.)

“Spirited Away” is a dreamy (sometimes nightmarish) fairy tale-style epic set in a magical world with a cast of surreal characters that look like they could have stepped out of a Hieronymous Bosch painting. Miyazaki’s films, and the other Studio Ghibli films in general, focus on themes of love, environmentalism and self-discovery and often feature strong female characters.

We followed up “Spirited Away” with “My Neighbor Totoro” — these are probably two of the most popular Studio Ghibli movies. It’s obvious why fans are so fond of them. “My Neighbor Totoro” is a fun film about the wonders of childhood imagination and family. Some of our other favorites included “Pom Poko,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service” and “Howl’s Moving Castle.” Many Studio Ghilbi films are full-out fantasy, but some bit more grounded in reality — such a historical epics or recollections of Japan’s past during World War II such as “The Wind Rises” or “Grave of the Fireflies.” The lattermost film is unfortunately not on HBO Max.

The stories are well-written, but for me, the artwork is what really makes Studio Ghibli films stand out. Even the passing moments, like a frame of a wooded path with tree shadows subtly rippling in the air or rolling landscapes with clouds drifting in the sky and light glinting off the water, take these movies to the next level.

Diving into the world of Studio Ghibli has given us an appreciation for anime. My wife and I have since branched out and discovered other anime films available on HBO Max, such as 2019’s “Weathering With You,” which is among the best recently released movies I’ve seen.

If you’re looking for something fun, artful and heartwarming to watch during these cold months as we all continue to stay apart, try something from Studio Ghibli or look for some other anime films available on HBO Max. They may be quirky, irreverent animated movies, but don’t let that fool you. They’re not just for kids.