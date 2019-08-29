For more than three decades, Heart of Lancaster Arts and Craft Show has offered art lovers a chance to peruse the works of hundreds of artists and artisans every Labor Day Weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the show returns to the grounds of Roots Country Market and Auction, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim.

Although the show has expanded over the years (it used to be one day only), admission remains free, as does parking.

This year’s event features 200 fine artists and craftspeople from all over the East Coast, as well as 50 demonstrations in a wide array of media.

Patrons can also enjoy live music from the band Over Easy both days. A variety of food will be available, and a dining area is offered under a large tent.

This year the show is highlighting three local artists: wildlife artist Laura Mark-Finberg; photographer, Tim Mateer; and Andrew Loercher, a redware potter.

The Heart of Lancaster show has had the distinction of being voted one of the top 30 shows in the country by Sunshine Artist Magazine. It routinely ranks in the top 100 shows.

For more information, visit hlcshow.com.