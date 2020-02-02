Here are two books and a television series that provide some insight as to what goes on behind the scenes in a funeral home.
"Smoke Gets in Your Eyes"
A modern classic in the death literature canon, mortician Caitlin Doughty’s morbidly funny yet sensitive peek behind the funeral home curtain increases readers’ awareness of their own mortality and the need to face death head-on. Her website, orderofthegooddeath.com, and YouTube series, “Ask a Mortician,” also merit attention.
"The American Way of Death"
Jessica Mitford’s sensational 1963 funeral industry expose, along with its 1998 update, “The American Way of Death Revisited,” are worth reading for the skillful prose alone. Mitford, a first-class writer and reporter, allows profit-driven funeral industry professionals to hang themselves with their own words. Witty and damning, this book is a funeral director’s worst nightmare.
"Six Feet Under"
HBO’s arresting dramatic series about life and death in a family-run funeral home ran for five seasons from 2001 to 2005. Its incredible ensemble includes Michael C. Hall, Peter Krause, Frances Conroy and Rachel Griffiths, with notable guest appearances by Kathy Bates, James Cromwell and Patricia Clarkson. The full series is available on demand and in a DVD box set.