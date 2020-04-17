Every year, Americans spend about a billion dollars on mulch.

Mulch can be a multitasking helper in the garden, something that smothers weeds, insulates plants from cold temperatures and prevents soil erosion.

Many products can be mulch: plastic, rocks, sawdust, straw and even cocoa hulls. Bark mulch is a popular option. If you ever wondered where mulch comes from, there's a company in Lancaster County that does just that.

Frey Group is a family business that started with a metal shop, added a sawmill and started selling the leftover bark as mulch. The company now makes soil and sends its products throughout the east coast and into the Midwest.

These mulch piles tower high in winter but they’ll be gone by summertime, says Dustin Frey, sales manager for the mid-Atlantic region. The mulch in these piles is ground and dyed.

Here's a look at how it is bagged:

Hardwood mulch is poured into bags, 2 cubic feet at a time.

The bags move onto a conveyor belt.

They’re guided to the next pallet.

Some of the bags are turned to make a stable stack on the pallet.

When four bags are lined up, they drop down to a pallet below, ready to be shipped to garden center throughout the region.

