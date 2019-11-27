There comes a time when most of us begin thinking about moving to a smaller home. It makes sense on many levels. The kids have flown the coop, so you no longer need such a big house. Or yard. A smaller place would require less maintenance, lower property taxes and utility bills, and you’d have money for some fun things. It seems so simple. Done, you think. We’re moving. Easy-peasy.
Except. Not so fast. A lot is involved and if you don’t have a good plan in place, it can be chaotic, warns Rochelle “Rocky” Welkowitz, a real estate and relocation specialist and founder of Transition Solutions of Lancaster. Associated with Berkshire Hathaway, her services include helping active adults and seniors organize and implement their entire downsizing move, from selling the existing property to setting up the new home.
“However, once they’re in their new home, my clients often tell me that they find living in a smaller place liberating,” she says. “Suddenly, they have time and funds for traveling and hobbies they’ve been dreaming about for years.”
Pat Cordisco is one of those happy clients. Welkowitz helped her move to a 1,000-square-foot home at Greenfield Estates in Lancaster.
“Rocky helped me through the entire move,” she says. “She helped me decide what to keep and what had to go. She made a list of what I absolutely wanted to take with me to the new place, measured everything and made a floor plan of the new place, so we knew exactly where every piece was going on moving day. I did have to get rid of the formal dining room set, which I sold. I replaced it with a much smaller table. My daughter got one of three living room chairs, and another went to a consignment shop. All in all, it was an easy move. Occasionally I do miss my old place, but it was getting too much to handle, so I am glad I’m here.”
A drastic downsizing
Donna Kline is a happy downsizer. She and husband Cliff Mingle went from a 4,000-plus-square-foot house in Millersville to a 2,100-square-foot place in Warwick Woodlands, Lititz, a move that has meant they can give in to a particularly persistent travel bug.
“We just love to travel,” Kline says, “and here it’s easy to just take off.”
She rattles off a list of countries they’ve already visited, including almost every country in Europe, from Russia to Ireland and Sicily to Norway. Also many countries in Asia, South America and the Caribbean. And, of course, they roam the U.S. as well.
Such a drastic downsizing required getting rid of much furniture, including all the furnishings used on the lower level and the dining room. They also sold some living room sofas.
“But we did bring along many pieces to our new home,” Kline says. “Also our art, which is very important to us. Once here, we bought a new dining room table and other pieces.
“We do feel very happy and comfortable here,” she says, “but the process of getting here was harder than I expected. There were so many decisions to make about all the stuff in that big house we came from. But I do like the way our new place looks, and it took my husband just 15 minutes to adjust to it.”
Going smaller techniques
Lancaster interior designer Henrietta Heisler is often asked to help downsizers plan their new homes, and like Welkowitz she swears by advance planning.
“This removes a lot of stress from the moving,” she says. “Typically, we go through all the belongings and help the homeowners choose what to keep, toss, sell or donate. We take photos of all the furnishings, measure them and play around with the floor plan of the new home. We make sure everything coordinates and even note placements of art work. This makes the move easy.”
Of course, it’s the oversized furniture that doesn’t make it to the new smaller home.
“Large pieces overwhelm a small space,” says Kathy Shenk of Interior Fancies, Lancaster. “That king-sized bed may have to be replaced by a smaller one, and if you’ll no longer have a guest room, it’s time to put a sofa bed in the TV room. We always try to find new uses for good pieces from the old house. For example, a bedroom dresser might serve as a TV stand in the new house or as a piece for the entrance hall. Storage pieces are so important in smaller homes. So if you’re buying new pieces, look for things that offer storage, such as a coffee table with a lower shelf or a drawer. Or a small dresser that can become a nightstand.”
Both Shenk and Heisler also like to use wall-hung shelves for books and such.
“Any time you can get furniture off the floor, the place will look less cramped,” Heisler says. “And remember, an uncluttered house feels larger.”
All told, the relocation specialists and designees agree that living small takes creativity and flexibility, which may sound limiting, but shouldn’t be taken that way. On the contrary, it can be freeing, they insist. You become careful what you buy because space is scarce, and with less cleaning and upkeep. you now have time for fun things to do.