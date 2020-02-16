Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

1995

Police and a panel of experts had a warning and a plea for help when they addressed 50 Hempfield residents.

Those citizens had braved cold weather and icy roads to attend a youth violence forum led by police and school district officials.

The panel warned that youth violence was rapidly increasing, and pleaded with those assembled to help them curb it.

Robert Wildasin, assistant superintendent of Hempfield School District; Judge Michael Georgelis; Sgt. Donald Metzger; and George Custer of the Youth Violence Council led a discussion geared at addressing and curbing the growing trend of youth violence.

The group’s recommendations after the evening’s discussion included:

• Community and society must take action.

• Parents must be held accountable for their children.

• Resources must be redirected to favor youth.

Participants involved with law enforcement also felt that laws regarding juveniles need to be updated. Georgelis stated that “the 1972 laws were written to keep kids from soaping windows.”

Also, Pennsylvania first lady Michele Ridge made some appearances in Philadelphia in an effort to let Pennsylvanians get to know her better. Of course, Lancastrians were there.

Her husband, Gov. Tom Ridge, had been in office for less than a month, so the first lady was still settling into her new role.

The New Era noted that Michele Ridge grew up in a military family, and moved around a lot as a child. She confessed to being a compulsive reader, which makes sense, given her career as a librarian.

The first lady was in her comfort zone when she visited the Free Library of Philadelphia to read to children. She shared a Jack Prelutsky poem that was a family favorite, delighting her audience with the poem’s listing of crazy ice cream flavors.

— Read the Lancaster New from Feb. 16, 1995, here.

1970

An in-depth look at divorce in Pennsylvania began with this quote: “Death is the only way to end a marriage with dignity in this state.”

According to the Intelligencer Journal article, Pennsylvania law stated that as long as both partners were alive, they could not be divorced unless one party is at fault. There must be an innocent or injured party — a “marriage wrecker.”

Couples who agreed to divorce still had to ascribe blame to one partner. And one partner often claimed “indignities,” in order to fulfill that requirement on vague and hard-to-define grounds.

The “innocent” spouse then had to spell out the actions of their partner to a “divorce master” in a hearing.

A new marriage law in California allowed for a basic, “no-fault” type of dissolution, with no grounds needed. Only “insanity” remained specified.

Pennsylvania’s divorce law only pressed for reconciliation attempts on the part of the divorcing couple.

Even a minor proposed change allowing couples to file for no-fault divorce after two years of voluntary separation died in state legislative committee.

More couples in Lancaster County were divorcing than ever before. A total of 638 Lancastrians divorced in 1969 — a new record.

— Read the Intelligencer Journal from Feb. 16, 1970, here.

1945

We can file the first part of this entry under “if we’d only known.”

Rear Adm. Charles Stephenson addressed the Lancaster division of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Franklin & Marshall College’s Hensel Hall.

His topic: “Medical story of the Middle East.”

Stephenson spoke of the extraordinary power of a new insecticide: DDT. He opined that DDT would “revolutionize” civilian life.

“Steps could be taken” to protect beneficial insects while DDT was used to attack and kill only flies, fleas, cockroaches and other disease-carrying bugs, he said.

Stephenson detailed for the group how the liberal use of DDT powder had aided in controlling typhus by killing vermin that spread the disease.

Stephenson also showed films of Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, where scientists were engaged in manufacturing vaccines against typhus.

Hospital staff were said to be “spreading the doctrine of health” in the area.

The admiral also spoke to a luncheon meeting of the Lancaster Rotary Club.

His topic there was the drive for cancer research funds on behalf of the American Society for the Prevention of Cancer. Stephenson predicted $100,000 a month would be needed for the next 20 years for research.

— Read the Intelligencer Journal from Feb. 16, 1945, here.

1920

Lancaster received a visit from evangelist Albany “Gipsy” Smith Jr. (spelled “Gypsy” in the New Era article), who was son of famed British evangelist Rodney “Gipsy” Smith Sr.

Smith spoke to two huge audiences at St. Paul’s Reformed Church, and he didn’t sugar-coat his message.

The popular evangelist denounced the city, declaring it “pleasure-mad.” He decried its “self-indulgent nature.”

Smith pleaded for men — the entire first audience was composed of men and boys — not only to “go straight morally for their own sake, but for that of their dependent wives and children.”

Two thousand people packed into Smith’s evening appearance at the church, leaving hundreds of others waiting outside after church doors were closed.

The evening performance included calls for converts to come forward. Smith pleaded with his rapt listeners to come and clasp hands with him.

Hymn singing was also part of the evening program.

Attendees were particularly pleased with the “fine singing of the Brown brothers.” The boys were pronounced very sweet and able singers, who delighted the audience.

During one of his speeches, Smith expressed a special dislike for movies, which he felt were taking the place of prayer meetings in peoples’ lives.

He closed out his extended visit by exclaiming, “Any fool can go with a crowd, but it takes a man with backbone and decision to stand by his principles.”

— Read the Lancaster New Era from Feb. 16, 1920, here.