The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America became the first North American denomination to declare itself a “sanctuary church body” on Aug. 7.
The resolution asserts that the church is “committed to serving and supporting migrant children and families in communities across the country.” It was approved by a substantial vote at the 2019 Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Churchwide Assembly in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
That same day, clergy and staff members, some carrying signs that read “We put the protest back in Protestant,” marched to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Milwaukee. There they taped 9.5 theses — modeled after Martin Luther’s 95 theses — expressing their concerns for immigrants and refugees.
The denomination’s declaration created headlines as well as some concern among church leaders that the term “sanctuary church” may be misunderstood.
So, does the resolution compel the denomination’s 9,000-plus congregations to offer shelter to immigrants?
“No. It absolutely doesn’t mean that,” said the Rev. James Dunlop, bishop of the Lower Susquehanna Synod, which includes Lancaster County.
Describing church polity as having “three interdependent pieces” — the churchwide organization, the synods and congregations — he said “There’s not a hierarchy. The churchwide organization cannot tell the congregations what to do.”
Dunlop said the declaration is “more an aspirational statement for us as a church ... as a matter of our faith.”
The church’s mission, he said, is to walk “with those that are vulnerable in society.”
“It’s a reaffirmation of our call to welcome all,” said Hans Becklin, pastor at Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill and a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Church Council. “We are following the biblical mandate to welcome the stranger.”
Longstanding mission
If the declaration is new, the church’s mission is not. The denomination has been helping refugees throughout its history. Following World War II, one of every six Lutherans in the world was an immigrant, Dunlop said. The church helped resettle roughly 75,000 immigrants in the years following the war and Lutheran churches and organizations were active in resettling approximately 50,000 refugees from Southeast Asia during and following the Vietnam War.
“The truth is, we’re an immigrant church,” Dunlop said. “Virtually every Lutheran congregation in the Lower Susquehanna Synod was started by German immigrants.”
Dunlop explained that providing sanctuary means many things — from offering shelter to raising funds for Lutheran-affiliated services that offer aid to immigrants and refugees.
The Rev. Kurt Strause, pastor at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Lancaster, said the body’s decision “is consistent with our policies over many decades.”
Emmanuel has served as the temporary home for the Refugee Center and Community School program while Reynolds Middle School undergoes renovations. The church also partners with Bethany Refugee Services and has served as a home for Bhutanese refugees.
Noting Lancaster’s long-standing role in settling refugees and immigrants, Strause said, “What better place to illustrate that than Lancaster?”