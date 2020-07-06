Over the summer months when children are not in school, students tend to lose roughly 30 percent of the gains they made in math during the school year, and roughly 20 percent of the gains they made in reading.

For the past three months leading up to summer break, students in Lancaster County have spent much of their time quarantined at home.

While schools in our area made great strides in ensuring students were staying connected remotely, we expect that the increased stress and emotional toll that this pandemic has placed on the children in our community will have a significant effect on their education.

While the current COVID-19 crisis poses many of the same hurdles we witness over the summer, there is a program that is here to help.

The Lancaster Partnership in Learning Equity was launched this year by the Steinman Foundation and United Way of Lancaster County in response to this educational need.

The goal is for this free resource to support scholars in grades K-9 in Lancaster County.

Technology will be provided to students in need and scholars who complete 80% of the course work will get to keep their devices.

This program is currently seeking volunteers to assist with virtual instruction and administration.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Lancaster Partnership in Learning Equity Summer Program please contact Audrey Lilley at Lilley@UWLanc.Org, or 717-824-8122, for available opportunities.

Other opportunities

Here are some other upcoming volunteer opportunities in Lancaster County.

— The Lancaster Food Hub is looking for volunteers to assist in their Clothing Bank. They could use assistance daily with a morning shift from 9 a.m. to noon, and an afternoon shift of 1 to 4 p.m.

The morning shifts will be when the bank is open and can include assisting clients as well as helping with clothing that is being donated. For more details, please contact Rachelle at rresto@lcfoodhub.org.

— Help us get the word out by sharing this event widely and inviting your family and friends. Pre-register today for a Community Blood Drive hosted at Mission Church at 651 Lampeter Road, Lampeter, from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29.

Go to RedCrossBlood.org to schedule your appointment or call 800-733-2767.

Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are encouraged to publish volunteer needs in this column.

For information or submission guidelines, United Way’s Volunteer Center at 717.824.8122 or email Volunteer@UWLanc.org.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.