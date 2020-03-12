Paloma School of Irish Dance will be participating in an epic pub crawl over the weekend and on St. Patrick’s Day itself.

By the looks of the schedule, the dancers will be quite busy.

Here’s the jam packed schedule.

SATURDAY

Yorgo’s - noon

Tellus360 - 12:30 p.m.

Tap Room - 1:30 p.m.

Shot & Bottle - 2 p.m.

Springhouse Brewing - 5 p.m.

Tellus360 - 5:30 p.m.

Yorgo’s - 6 p.m.

Meduseld Meadery - 6:30 p.m.

Primanti Brothers -7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Annie Bailey’s - noon

American Bar & Grill - 1 p.m.

Yorgo’s - 2 p.m.

Levengood’s - 2:30 p.m.

Tap Room - 3 p.m.

Meduseld Meadery - 3:30 p.m.

Shot & Bottle - 4 p.m.

Spring House Brewing - 5 p.m.

Yorgo’s - 5:30 p.m.

Annie Bailey’s - 6 p.m.

American Bar & Grill - 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Stubby’s - 8 a.m.

Tellus360 - 8:30 a.m.

Quip’s - 10:30 a.m.

Molly’s - noon

12:30 p.m. - Annie Bailey’s

Tellus360 and Tap Room - 1 p.m.

Shot & Bottle - 2 p.m.

Molly’s - 4 p.m.

Stubby’s - 4:30 p.m.

Spring House Brewing - 5 p.m.

Tellus360 - 5:30 p.m.

Annie Bailey’s - 6 p.m.

Meduseld Meadery - 6:30 p.m.

Stubby’s 7:30 p.m.