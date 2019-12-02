A recital featuring local young performers on Dec. 8 will include a performance by three Ephrata siblings performing Christmas music in period dress.

The recital is hosted by the Workshop for Young Performing Artists, a student organization sponsored by the Musical Art Society of Lancaster, an organization founded in 1916. The public concert is 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Bachman Center at Homestead Village, 633 Community Way. The venue is handicap accessible.

Admission is free, but donations to benefit scholarships are welcome.

The Workshop for Young Performing Artists showcases young classical musicians who prepare upper-level solo repertoire. Sunday's show will include pieces for piano and violin by Bach, Handel, Chopin, Debussy, Khachaturian and Mozart.

The show will also feature the Martin siblings of Ephrata, who perform classic and Christmas music in period dress created by 20-year-old harpsichordist Faith Martin. She'll perform with her older sister and harpist Charity, 22, and younger brother and cellist Clayton, 16. The siblings often play at historical sites and ceremonial occasions.