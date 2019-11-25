Laura Merkel's oatmeal-kiwi-white chocolate Christmas tree cookie tart with cream cheese buttercream icing earned her $10,000 as the winner of her episode of Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge."
The episode, which was filmed in February in Los Angeles, aired Saturday night. Merkel, along with friends and family, put together a viewing party at the Comfort Inn in Denver.
Merkel opened the Laura the Cookie Lady bakery at 30 E. Main St., Ephrata, one year ago.
For the main cookie display challenge on Saturday night's episode, Merkel created a two-layer cookie cream tart in the shape of a green-frosted Christmas tree.
Merkel's large, tree-shaped oatmeal-kiwi-white chocolate cookies, with cream cheese buttercream icing sandwiched between, was topped with her classic sugar cookies decorated with royal icing as Christmas ornaments — stockings, stars, gingerbread men and snowflakes.
The taste, structure and look of her winning cookie tart impressed the three Food Network personalities serving as judges: Ree Drummond, Gesine Prado and Dwayne Ingraham.
"I love it," Ingraham said of Merkel's tree tart. "This is Christmas to me." He complimented her precise royal icing decorations on the sugar cookies.
Prado said that, in baking an oatmeal cookie, Merkel chose the perfect, woodsy-looking base for her tree.
"All the decorations are really thoughtful and show skill," Prado added.
Drummond enjoyed the taste of both the oatmeal and sugar cookies, and complimented her on the "wonderful combination" of the cookies and buttercream.
Merkel was one of three out of five bakers who made it through the initial cookie decorating challenge to compete in the final round.
In the initial challenge, tasked with decorating two cookies using only white icing, representing indoor and outdoor Christmas scenes, Merkel baked an espresso-chocolate cookie that got high marks for taste and texture from the judges.
She decorated a Christmas stocking cookie with a knitted pattern and another one she said she modeled after the wreath and poinsettia decorations she puts on her front door during the holidays.
"Christmas Cookie Challenge," hosted by chef Eddie Jackson, challenges five new bakers in every episode.
The episode featuring Merkel will air again on the Food Network at 11 p.m. Dec. 23 and 2 a.m. Dec. 24, and is available for watching via On Demand and some TV package streaming services.
A Long Island native and Ephrata resident, Merkel makes and sells a variety of decorated and flavored cookies, and offers cookie-decorating classes in a retail space next door to her bakery.