Right after she finished the first holiday season of baking in her new Ephrata bake shop late last year, Laura the Cookie Lady had to drag out all the Christmas baking equipment she had just put away.

But it was for a good reason.

A couple of days before Christmas, Ephrata's Laura Merkel will appear on national television, baking holiday cookies on the Food Network. Merkel, who runs the Laura the Cookie Lady bakery at 30 E. Main St., Ephrata, will appear on the network's Christmas Cookie Challenge at 11 p.m. Dec. 23.

She'll be baking holiday cookies while competing against four other cookie bakers from across the country in two challenges. While she can't reveal the result of the show, someone on that evening's competition wins $10,000.

Merkel says she went through a multi-step interview process with Food Network producers after applying on a casting website last year, which included making a video about herself and her baking — hence, all the Christmas baking equipment coming back out right after having been put away.

"In January (of this year), I got an email and that started the whole process ... of email interviews, phone interviews, Skype interviews," Merkel says.

"And I had to bake two test cookies for the producers," Merkel says. "It was a basic Christmas cookie and a 3-D cookie." Her 3-D cookie, which had scene of a Christmas tree and a snowman, was placed on display in her shop.

In February, she got a call that she'd be a contestant on the show. A few days later, she was on a plane to Los Angeles for the taping.

In its third season, "Christmas Cookie Challenge" is hosted by celebrity chef Eddie Jackson. This season's judges include Food Network personalities Ree Drummond (of "The Pioneer Woman"), Gesine Prado (a baker who's actress Sandra Bullock's sister) and Dwayne Ingraham (a winner of "Best Baker in America.")

The third season premiered Monday night.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The episode on which Merkel competes, according to the Food Network, is titled "Colors of Christmas."

"For me, it was something that was on my cookie bucket list," says Merkel, whose shop has been open since last November, of the Cookie Challenge experience. "It was extremely exciting. ... It was so far out of my comfort zone. I wasn't sure I'd enjoy it, but I did."

She says she's friends with the four other bakers against whom she competed.

"We text every day now," she says.

"It was the experience of a lifetime" Merkel adds.