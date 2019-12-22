At a little past 9 a.m., within the narrow, cool-blue walls of a bakery on Ephrata’s Main Street, Laura Merkel brings elves’ faces to life with a small piping bag filled with royal icing.

Using a computer tablet and a small light device to project elfin features onto one sugar cookie at a time, she creates dozens of triangle eyes, button noses and simple smiles.

Merkel, owner of Laura the Cookie Lady bake shop, has already been at her task for hours.

“I come in between 5 and 6 in the morning,” Merkel says. “Last night, I left at 11.” And that’s on a day when the shop is closed to customers.

At this time of year, she sometimes bakes and decorates cookies for nearly 24 hours straight, from Thursday to Friday, so her cookie display case is full for Saturday morning.

“I have to Skype my kids in the evening,” she says.

Welcome to Christmastime in a cookie shop. But this cookie shop is also home to a local celebrity.

On an episode of Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge” show, recorded in February, Merkel bested four other cookie decorators from around the country to win bragging rights and $10,000.

Her win was revealed when the show aired last month. Since local cookie fans learned she was on the show, Merkel has often found hungry customers lined up on the sidewalk outside the door of her 30 E. Main St. store.

Her inventory of decorated sugar cookies — colorful Santas, penguins, coffee cups, snowmen, reindeer and more — often sells out long before closing time.

Ephrata Mayor Ralph Mowen recently signed a proclamation naming December “Laura the Cookie Lady” month.

The episode on which Merkel appears will be rebroadcast at 11 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Self-taught on Long Island

Merkel, a 7 1/2-year Ephrata resident who has run her bake shop for just over a year, grew up in Amityville on Long Island, and later lived in Selden, about 30 miles east, with her family.

“I still have a huge following there. They order from me all the time. The majority of these elves are going to Long Island,” she says as she decorates.

“I’d always liked to bake with my grandmother,” Merkel says. “But nothing decorated like this. This came after my son was born, about 10 years ago.

“I did not want to go back to my desk job,” Merkel says, “and I thought, ‘What can I do to make some extra money?’ I started watching YouTube videos of other people (decorating cookies), and I thought, ‘I can do that.’ And I just picked it up.”

She branded herself as Laura The Cookie Lady and started baking from home and doing cookie swaps to get her name and product known among the “mommy groups” on Long Island.

After her husband, Wayne Merkel, retired from New York City’s sanitation department, they decided to move to Lancaster County — a place they’d visited and knew had good school districts.

When she saw the vacant storefront on Ephrata’s main street, she knew her brick-and-mortar cookie shop was meant to be.

She sells flavored cookies — a recent selection included snickerdoodle, chocolate chip and M&M varieties — along with her decorated creations.

For the large custom cookie orders she makes for holidays, weddings, baptisms, first-communion gatherings and more, she has been booked through February since mid-November.

Classroom

Merkel eventually opened a cookie-decorating classroom in another vacant store space right next door. It’s filled with work tables and features a large TV screen onto which she can project real-time video of her hands decorating cookies, step by step.

Merkel notes the foundation of her sugar cookies is a family recipe.

“But then I kind of tweaked it,” she says. “It’s tough with sugar cookies. You don’t want (them to) spread once you cut the cookie out. You want it to stay the shape that it is.

“I try to keep the cookie not super sweet,” she adds, “because the icing is so overly sweet, so they balance each other out.”

She owns more than 3,000 cookie cutters, she says, adding “I’m kind of obsessed with them.”

‘Family affair’

Merkel’s husband, Wayne, comes into the shop to tell his wife butter is on sale at a local supermarket and to ask how much she needs him to buy.

Buying cookie ingredients is a piece of cake for Wayne Merkel after his years as part of a phalanx of sanitation workers who make more than 100 tons of gargage disappear daily in New York City, and who clean up after New Year’s Eve in New York’s Times Square.

“The tickertape is the worst,” Wayne Merkel says.

“Wayne does all the running around for me and is my moral support,” Laura Merkel says.

“What people don’t understand is that she’s really a one-woman operation,” Wayne Merkel says.

Laura Merkel does have other family help. Daughter Hannah Santosus, a senior at Ephrata High School, helps run the store on weekends and does some of the cookie decorating.

Fifth-grade son Ryan Merkel sometimes helps out on the cash register.

“It’s a family affair,” Merkel says.

The cookie challenge

Merkel says she tried three times to get on Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge” before being put through a multiphase interview process and submitting two decorated cookies to potential judges.

In February, she learned she’d been chosen for the show, and she was soon being flown to Los Angeles to check off a significant item on her “cookie bucket list.”

The process of filming the show took several days, Merkel says, including pre- and post-taping interviews.

Among Food Network celebrities, Merkel says, she especially admires Ree Drummond, “The Pioneer Woman,” who was one of the judges on the challenge.

“It was huge for me with this show, because I knew I was going to get to meet her,” Merkel says. “But I have a major crush on Eddie (Jackson),” the celebrity-chef host.

“I was in awe walking into that set,” Merkel recalls. “I’m going to be on Food Network: That, by itself, is a huge, huge deal. Then, seeing the set, and seeing Eddie standing there ... I was blown away. Butterflies, big time.

“I was shaking,” Merkel says. “You’re decorating cookies, so the worst thing you can possibly do is shake. And I was shaking like a leaf.”

Her nerves, however, didn’t prevent her from creating espresso-chocolate cookies, decorated like a Christmasy front door and a Christmas stocking, which got high marks for taste and texture from Drummond and the other two judges, Gesine Prado and Dwayne Ingraham.

Her display cookie tart for the final challenge — large tree-shaped oatmeal-kiwi-white chocolate cookies, with cream cheese buttercream icing sandwiched and topped with her sugar cookies decorated as Christmas ornaments — sealed the deal.

Merkel says she’ll use some of her prize money to close the shop for three weeks in January — normally a slow month in the cookie busines — and take her family on a vacation.

She’ll teach a workshop at the annual CookieCon convention in Louisville, Kentucky, in February, and is trying to do more decorating videos on Instagram — at her daughter’s urging.

“I was completely elated,” Merkel says of her Food Network win. “I felt I had done well, and the fact that the judges felt the same way was amazing.”

Decorating cookies, she adds, “is my happy place.”

ABOUT THE COOKIE SHOP • What: Laura the Cookie Lady, bake shop and classroom. • Proprietor: Long Island native and Ephrata resident Laura Merkel. • Where: 30 E. Main St., Ephrata. • Holiday hours: Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Store is closed Jan. 1-23. • Cookie-decorating classes: Offered in Merkel’s classroom next door to the shop; cost $45, which includes copies of her sugar cookie and icing recipes. Dates announced on the store’s Facebook page: facebook.com/lauracookielady.