Dan Glass believes that even in our worst moments, there are opportunities for positive things.

The Ephrata author has good reason for that belief. In 2015, he and his wife, Heather, were hiking outside Las Vegas when she slipped and tore her ACL. She was stuck on a particularly treacherous part of the hike, on jagged boulders with a significant drop nearby.

Thanks to the kindness of some well-prepared passersby, Heather was rescued from the scary spot and later fully recovered. Glass tells the story in an essay that appears in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Believe in Miracles.” The book was published Feb. 4.

DETAILS “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Believe in Miracles.” By Various Authors, featuring Dan Glass. Published by Chicken Soup for the Soul. 352 pages ($11.96).

The momentous hike was in Icebox Canyon, a Nevada trail known for its many shady spots and seasonal waterfalls. It’s considered a moderately difficult hike.

“She was in a spot where a normal person could walk up 10 feet and then down 12 feet over this boulder patch, but she couldn’t do it because she couldn’t put weight on her leg,” Glass says. “So I knew right away that I couldn’t get her out by myself.”

He grabbed the first person he saw: a tall, buff guy named Don. His occupation? Search-and-rescue instructor.

It gets better. Don’s wife, Theresa, was also able to help. She’s a registered nurse.

“He took charge,” Glass says. “He was really, really good. He was weeding out the people who couldn’t help, and tried to give everybody jobs. … My job was, go find the easier path to go down over all these rocks so we don’t have to go the hard way.”

The process took about five hours, Glass says. And through it all, Heather didn’t shed a tear.

“I was amazed by how she handled it,” Glass says.

Glass, 48, is a West Lawn, Berks County, native. He was stationed in England while serving with the Air Force as a young man. When he returned home in 1996, he enrolled at Reading Area Community College.

Two years later, during a summer trip across the country, he realized his calling was to be an English teacher. He did that for over a decade at the high school and college levels before transitioning to his current role as an adviser at RACC. He has lived in Ephrata since 2008.

His writing has taken many forms over his life, from poetry to science fiction, and his most recent focus is sharing his personal experience living with Parkinson’s disease for the website Health Union.

Glass was diagnosed in 2016. He has Stage 2, meaning he experiences tremors on both sides.

“I woke up the next day, and I told my wife, if this is what it is, I’m going to spend my life and I’m going to educate and advocate for this,” Glass says. “And I’ve followed through with that ever since.”

Glass’ next goal is to be published in the long-running New York Times “Modern Love” essay series.

As for the “Chicken Soup” piece, he hopes the story of his wife’s rescue leaves the reader feeling positive.

“I want people to believe that something good exists out there,” Glass says. “And sometimes when you’re not looking for it, sometimes you find it.”