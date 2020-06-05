Lancaster County’s fair volunteers work year-round to plan events that usually attract tens of thousands of people.

This year, they’re dealing with a pandemic and uncertainty of what the rules will be months from now, when fairs open.

So far, Elizabethtown Fair, New Holland Farmers Fair and Denver Fair have been canceled. Thursday, Ephrata Fair organizers said the parade will not be part of the 2020 fair. The county’s other three fairs are still on, organizers say.

Solanco Fair

“As of today, we are still planning to have the fair this fall,” says Solanco Fair president Robert Lowery. The 71st fair will be Sept. 16-18. Organizers are not sure what changes will need to be made, such as social distancing or limiting the number of people in a building or an arena.

The fair doesn’t have rides or entertainment, which helps be flexible when planning, Lowery says.

Ephrata Fair

Organizers for the Ephrata Fair met Wednesday and decided to cancel the parade, but not the fair.

“It was very difficult, but it was out of our hands,” says fair president Elaine Sensinig.

This year’s fair, scheduled for Sept. 22-26, may look more like a community event with fewer of the traditions built over 102 years. The fair board hasn’t canceled the fair because now, more then ever, there’s a need for extra-curricular activities, Sensinig says. The group of volunteers is trying to figure out what to offer.

“What can we do that can help the community feel like a whole?” she says.

West Lampeter Fair

The West Lampeter Fair is still scheduled for Sept. 23-25.

“Gov. Wolf changes his criteria just about every week,” says Don Welk, president of the fair board. “We’re going to wait it out.”

Manheim Farm Show

Manheim Farm Show is still scheduled for Oct. 5-9, says president Glenn Stoltzfus.

The parade might not be an option this year and social distancing might be needed.

Organizers of these four fairs say they will share information about changes to the fairs to their websites and Facebook pages.