When the Ephrata Elks Lodge hosts its first-ever Summer Music Fest on Saturday, lodge manager Christina Saez will see nearly a year’s worth of hard work come to fruition.

Saez started planning the event 11 months ago when the lodge hosted AC/DC cover band Back in Black outside on its 17-acre property. The event was such a success that Ephrata Elks invited the band back last month for a concert that attracted more than 400 people.

Now, the lodge is doubling down on live music, and for a good cause. On Saturday, the Ephrata Elks will host its first-ever Summer Music Fest. The event features 10 hours of live music from seven local bands, food trucks, giveaways and more.

Proceeds will benefit the lodge, the PA Elks Home Service Program and Keystone Military Families.

Here’s what you need to know about the event.

The basics

The gates open at 11:30 a.m. and the music begins at noon.

Two different pass options are offered depending on how much time you plan to spend at the festival. A $35 all-day pass gets you in any time after the gates open. If you are interested only in the later acts, a $20 night pass offers access beginning at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available at the gate, where cash and credit cards will be accepted. Those who purchase tickets in advance with a credit card in person at the lodge or by phone at 717-738-0920 get “Express Lane” tickets. These include faster admission to the festival and a free order of nachos. A small service fee applies.

The event is 21-and-over only and includes several cash bars and beer specials. An ATM will be on-site.

Attendees may bring camping chairs, blankets and pop-up canopies. The lodge’s volleyball court, quoits and other lawn activities will be accessible to attendees.

The lodge’s pavilion kitchen will sell burgers, pulled pork sandwiches, nachos and more. Two food trucks will be open as well.

The music

Each of Summer Music Fest’s seven acts will get an 80-minute set. The performers are Americana duo Copper Sky, country band Fast Lane, Southern rock band Southern Blu, rock and alternative group Ghost Light Radio Show, rhythm and blues band Miss T & the Mosquitoes, rock band Crackerboxx, and party band Perfect Strangers.

“I wanted a mix of everything,” says Saez, who booked the bands.

Performers will alternate on two stages on trailers donated by Ephrata company Weaver Precast.

The Elks

Who are the Elks, anyway?

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was founded in 1868. The fraternal organization initially was started by actors and entertainers, but expanded to include other professions in following years. The group is nonpolitical and nonsectarian, but members must be American citizens, believe in God, be “of good moral character” and be at least 21 years old.

Women can be elks, too, under an amendment to the Grand Lodge of Elks constitution in 1995.

The Ephrata Elks Lodge was started as a charter out of the Lancaster Elks in 1954. Its founding members were lawyers, doctors and businessmen. In 1958, the group secured its own lodge in Ephrata by obtaining a building that originally was intended to be a sewing factory.

The Ephrata Elks currently has 350 members ranging in age from early 20s to early 90s, Saez says.

The cause

The Elks have a rich history of community service, which is carried through to this year's Ephrata Summer Music Fest.

PA Elks Home Service program, one of the beneficiaries, provides support and advocacy service to individuals with developmental disabilities. Those services include paying in-home nurses and helping families navigate health care.

Early last year, the Ephrata Elks started a new charitable partnership with Keystone Military Families, a Shoemakersville-based organization that provides a food pantry to all military active duty and reserves, their direct families and veterans.

The organization also coordinates Stockings for Soldiers, which provides care packages of bug spray, protein bars and other soldier necessities at Christmastime. At Saturday’s concert, attendees can donate $5 toward shipping costs and write a personalized message to go in a stocking.

“I feel like when you do something on this caliber, there should be something done for an organization,” Saez says. “I just felt they were very worthy of it.”