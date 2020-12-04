Two area high schools are presenting fall plays online this weekend.

The theater program at Ephrata High School is currently streaming a student production titled “Mountains.”

The show is an “original conceptual journey on how the human spirit draws strength to adapt and move forward to see beyond a mountainous horizon,” according to a news release.

With a cast of 19 students, “Mountains” weaves together movement, art, media, music and theater, and includes an original song by Ephrata High 2016 graduate Ethan Fasnacht, the news release says.

“Mountains” will be streaming now through Monday, Dec. 7, for a ticket price of $15. To order a virtual ticket, visit easdpa.org/mountains.

Cast members are Maya Burdick, Brett Devlin, Rebekah Ehrhart, Kimberly Earl, Damian Hemsley, Shiloh Keeler, Lauren Kreider, Hailey Maywell, Gianna Mazzio, Alexis Montgomery, Lily Montgomery, C.J. Myers, Brielle Pfieffer, Gabby Reimel, Kennyalis Rodriguez, Will Sensenig, Zachary Sensenig, Adam Smith and Adam Witmer.

Donegal Performing Arts at Donegal High School is set to present a live-streamed version of the Oscar Wilde play, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

Audiences can watch the live stream on Saturday night, Dec. 5., or view it later, for a $10 ticket fee — with an option to make an additional donation to the Donegal Performing Arts theater club.

For information and to reserve a virtual ticket, go to bit.ly/EarnestDPATix. Once a ticket is purchased, you’ll receive instructions, a ticket code and a confirmation email.

State-of-the-art cameras and lighting will be used to bring this classic comedy of manners to life while allowing students to participate in a safe school production, according to a Donegal news release.

Director Audra Brackbill chose to stage the Wilde play because it has a smaller cast, the release says, which allows for minimal contact among actors during rehearsals and the show.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during the show; those on stage will be wearing face coverings, and all props and costumes will be sanitized between uses.