The Ephrata Cloister’s Winter History Class is back for another year, with topics ranging from hymnals to meeting houses to early Pennsylvania transportation.

The classes are online only this year, through the Zoom videoconferencing platform, and run Thursday mornings from Feb. 4 through April 1.

Classes on two different topics will be presented each day, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., by Ephrata Cloister staff and curators and scholars from around the area.

According to a news release from Ephrata Cloister Associates, the nonprofit organization that supports the programs of the Ephrata historic site, topics offered during the nine weeks of classes include Pennsylvania German illuminated manuscripts, Works Progress Administration posters of the 1930s, house blessings, distant historic communities and “colorful characters from the past.”

Advance registration is required; those who register will be sent the Zoom links to view the classes. Those attending must have downloaded free Zoom software to view the classes.

The tuition fee for the full nine weeks of Thursday classes is $45 for members of the Ephrata Cloister Associates and $55 for nonmembers, or $10 for one-day attendance.

To see the full list of topics for the history classes, visit bit.ly/WinterHistory2021. To register online, please visit bit.ly/WinterHistory.

