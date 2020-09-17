With apple-picking season upon us, local festivals and fundraisers centered around the fall fruit are on the horizon.

• Kauffman’s Fruit Farm will hold its annual Apple Festival on its farm this weekend, at 53 Weavertown Road, Ronks.

The festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, features games, pick-your-own apples, crafts, wagon rides and animals to feed. All events at the farm are cash only.

• The annual Apple Dumpling Sale, which has been raising money for the Historic Ephrata Cloister for 40 years, is moving to a preorder and pickup system this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drive-thru pickup times will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Cloister, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata.

All dumplings must be ordered and paid for in advance. All orders are due by Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Dumplings come in regular and sugar free, and are $5 each. They are supplied by Achenbach’s Bakery of Leola.

They can be ordered online at bit.ly/CloisterDumplings. Or, you can order them by mail by sending a note with your name, the number of dumplings you want and a check made payable to “Ephrata Cloister Associates,” sent to Ephrata Cloister Associates Apple Dumplings, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the educational programs at the Cloister.