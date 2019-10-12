If last year is a guide, today promises to be a busy day at Bergstrasse Lutheran Church, 9 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata. Vehicles packed with mission quilts and school and personal care kits will be arriving from churches near and far.

The supplies are destined for the Lutheran World Relief warehouse in New Windsor, Maryland. From there, they will be shipped to places in need.

The supplies are part of an annual event by Lutheran churches. In 2018, Lutheran World Relief sent quilts and care kits to more than 601,000 families in 25 countries. That included 323,610 mission quilts. The Lower Susquehanna Synod, of which Lancaster is a part, donated 3,981 mission quilts. Of that number, 1,258 — 31% — passed through Bergstrasse. Total value of the donated items: $13.4 million.

On recent Sundays, Lutheran churches blessed the quilts as they prepared to pack and ship them to distribution points.

At Bergstrasse, the mission quilts and blankets covered pews throughout the sanctuary. They were blessed last Sunday by the congregation and the Rev. Jim Goodyear, who will be installed as the church’s full-time pastor this Sunday.

On Tuesday, Norma Good was at the church as vehicles filled with quilts and kits arrived from churches in Coopersburg and Robesonia.

Good, a Lancaster city resident, has been doing this for the past 31 years. For most of that time, she was assigned to coordinate collection points by the Lower Susquehanna Synod. More recently, she has done it at Bergstrasse out of the goodness of her heart.

“It’s just important for me to help however I can,” she said. “We’re commanded to help our brothers and sisters.”

Bergstrasse is a collection point for Northern Lancaster, Lancaster and Lebanon conferences within the synod. Most of the quilts and kits from churches in those districts will arrive at the Ephrata Township church today and be shipped to Maryland immediately.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But the church opened its doors on Tuesday for churches that have other events planned today. That included St. James Lutheran Church in Coopersburg and Trinity Lutheran and St. Daniels Lutheran churches in Robesonia, whose members arrived with roughly two dozens boxes of mission quilts and kits.

Church member Inez Hare said that in the past churches from as far away as Connecticut have brought quilts and kits to Bergstrasse, as have churches from Delaware and New Jersey.

Good has seen the impact the supplies have on people in foreign lands. During a tour to the Holy Lands, she saw brightly colored mission quilts on the bare walls of a training school for boys on the Mount of Olives.

She added that the Rev. Richard Geib, who preached at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lancaster this past Sunday, spoke of seeing Lutheran World Relief trucks arrive at Augusta Victoria Hospital on the Mount of Olives during a tour.

“It’s just amazing how people come together to do things like this,” Goodyear said. “They just give it away, and I think that’s what we’re called to do.”