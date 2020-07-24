Fox Meadows Creamery & Country Market in Clay Township was named the best ice cream shop in Pennsylvania as part of a 50-state best-of list compiled by The Daily Meal website.

The 5-year-old family-run creamery at 2475 W. Main St., west of Ephrata, is the Pennsylvania representative on the "America's Best Ice Cream Shops" list posted Monday, July 20.

Aaliyah Gibson, who wrote the article about the list for the national food and drink website, touts Fox Meadows Creamery's "cow-to-cone" philosophy. The homemade ice cream at Fox Meadows is made with milk from the dairy farm's own herd of cows.

Gibson also talks about the creamery's flavors, such as Nutella, Honeyed Lavender and Salted Caramel Pretzel, and its Baked Fox, a signature dessert that's a warm outer shell of cookie or brownie with cold ice cream inside.

Gibson's article says the best ice cream shops from each state were chosen for the list from a combination of online reviews, social media posts, local publications and word-of-mouth tips.

Fox Meadows serves ice cream, other sweet treats, coffee drinks and lunch items.

In February 2019, the creamery company said it was in the early stages of planning an eventual second location on East Main Street in Leola.

Other regional best-in-state ice cream shops on The Daily Meal's list include Woodside Farm Creamery in Hockessin, Delaware; The Charmery in Baltimore, Maryland; Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream in New York City and Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream in Ledgewood, New Jersey.

July is National Ice Cream Month.