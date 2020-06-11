There are some productions that are so good that they stay with audiences long after the curtain closes.

If you ever had one of those experiences at Ephrata Performing Arts Center, you’re in luck. The theater’s virtual show “The Essential EPAC Concert: A glimpse into EPAC’s celebrated past and present,” will revisit past productions. The show premieres at 8 p.m. Saturday on EPAC’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The presentation also will include a few numbers from productions EPAC planned to present this season before COVID-19 turned theaters dark. The show is a fundraiser for EPAC, which like so many theaters, has endured a significant financial loss due to the pandemic.

HOW TO WATCH “The Essential EPAC Concert: A glimpse into EPAC’s celebrated past and present” debuts 8 p.m. Saturday at Facebook.com/epactheater and the theater’s YouTube channel, bit.ly/EPACYouTube.

“The Essential EPAC Concert” was spearheaded by Jordon Ross Weinhold, director and musical arranger. He says plans for the production began a little over a month ago.

“I thought, EPAC has done some really remarkable shows in the past,” Weinhold says. “Why don’t we take the moment, while we have the time, to just kind of look back and see all the amazing groundbreaking work they have done over the years?”

The production will feature musical numbers and monologues from shows including “West Side Story,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Newsies,” “Fun Home,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “Assassins” and “A Gentleman’s Guide To Love And Murder.”

Weinhold says he wanted to capture EPAC’s “eclectic” mix of productions, from classics to shows on the cutting-edge.

“EPAC, for its time, when it did those shows, they were groundbreaking, for not only EPAC but for the area,” Weinhold says. “I really wanted to focus on shows like ‘Fun Home,’ ‘Ragtime,’ ‘Rent,’ some of those shows that made such an impact.”

Participating actors include Bobbi Bear, Maya Burdick, Cynthia Charles, Bob Checchia, Elizabeth Checchia, Tricia Corcoran, Sean Deffley, Colin DiLucido, Yolanda London Dwyer and Zander Gawn, just to name a few.

Because there are so many performers involved, the show is prerecorded rather than being presented live.

The musical numbers began with Weinhold, who has provided musical orchestrations for productions at venues from EPAC to international theaters, creating an arrangement specific to a performer’s vision. The performers recorded themselves singing along to the track through headphones, and then Weinhold syncs up the instrumentals to the video in editing.

And honestly, he says, that’s the easy part.

“It’s probably 10 times harder than directing a regular show,” Weinhold says.

But, he’s confident his and the cast’s efforts have been worth it. The songs are a mix of fun, lighthearted numbers to more poignant tracks he is hearing in a different light. (But he declined to share specifics, wanting to keep some element of surprise in the production.)

“With all of the craziness and horribleness that’s happening with racism and violence, some of those songs are really resonating in that sense now, too,” Weinhold says.

In some cases, cast members are presenting songs they haven’t performed since the late ’80s or early ’90s.

“There was a little bit of doubt — ‘Can I do that song again?’ ” Weinhold says.

Spoiler alert: Yes, yes they can. Weinhold says the performances offer a rare, different look at these actors and their work.

“It’s very interesting to see some of these songs done very raw, without the costumes, the lighting and set,” Weinhold says. “It’s just the artist zoning in on the material.”

And of course, Weinhold’s hopeful the production will help provide financial support to the theater, too.

“I really think it is important to donate to all your local theaters because they are the ones that are really struggling at the moment, and I think they’re going to be the last ones to come back,” Weinhold says. “I can’t imagine a world without theater.”