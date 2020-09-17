Ephrata Performing Arts Center will continue its “EPAC is Essential Campaign” with an auction including gift certificates, Broadway memorabilia and more.

The Essential EPAC Auction will launch Thursday, Oct. 1, online at epac.givesmart.com. Supporters may place bids on items until 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.

In addition to the aforementioned items, items up for auction include a wheelbarrow of wine, a shawl made by EPAC actor Elizabeth Pattey and a special EPAC redware plate. Bidders may preview some of the auction items at the website included above.The auction fundraiser takes the place of the community theater’s Odd Ball gala, which raised $40,000 in 2019, its inaugural year.

“As we all continue to feel the impact of COVID-19, we remain committed to navigating this difficult period of uncertainty together, through a message of love, hope and positivity,” reads a news release from the theater. “Please join us in supporting EPAC and showing others that EPAC is Essential and the arts are more important now than ever.”