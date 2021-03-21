For 50 years, since the first year my parents allowed me to stay up and watch most of the Oscar telecast, awards shows have been my guilty pleasures at this time of year.

After the cancellation of the 2020 Tony Awards, I figured that, like going to the movies and out to dinner with friends, these shows would be just one more little bit of cultural fun the pandemic would be putting on hold.

I needn’t have worried.

Despite expensively attired celebrities being unable to walk the red carpet and gather in large crowds in their usual venues, the producers of these telecasts have managed to add new and unexpected dimensions to my enjoyment of these annual celebrations of all things showbiz.

From the moment last September when host Jimmy Kimmel stood alone onstage and faced a cavernous Staples Center filled with empty seats — welcoming viewers to the “Pand-Emmys” — I knew we were in for a wild ride that will last till the end of next month’s Academy Awards.

The Emmys presented a template for how the awards shows have been constructed throughout the pandemic. Though some of the presenters appear onstage in their usual sartorial splendor, the winners accept their awards via computer screen or cellphone camera from their living room couches or hotel rooms, in America or across the pond, alone or with their pets and rambunctious family bubbles surrounding them.

The nominees’ home video screens within a given award category are arrayed like a giant Zoom gallery view. Sometimes, the nominees can chat with each other — “Break a leg!” or “What a cute dog!” — within audience earshot, as the telecast goes to commercial.

While I’m still getting my annual dose of high fashion via gussied-up presenters and some winners dressed to the nines in their homes, I’m also getting a dose of delightful, surprising realness — or as real as it gets — from Hollywood.

I get to pause the show and try to read the book titles and check out tchotchkes sitting on celebrities’ home shelves.

At last Sunday’s Grammy Awards, with select awards given at an outdoor ceremony and top nominees sitting at tables spaced apart, masks became a fun fashion accessory. Taylor Swift’s flowery mask, matching her floral gown, seemed to bloom right out of her face.

Jason Sudeikis accepted both the Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards wearing hoodies in his living room in London (where his show “Ted Lasso” is filmed).

Jodie Foster accepted her best actress Golden Globe while looking cozy on the couch with wife Alexandra Hedison — both of them wearing fancy pajamas — and cuddling her big white dog.

After accepting a best comedy special award, Michelle Buteau backed away from the camera — friends jumping up and down and photobombing on a couch in the background — and showed off her “jogging pants” under her sparkly top.

“Ted Lasso” actress Hannah Waddingham ended an acceptance speech by lifting her gown and showing off her bare feet.

Mark Ruffalo accepted an award with his kids’ hands resting on his shoulders. And Seth Meyers’ “fully vaccinated” parents were giggling just off camera as he accepted an award for best talk show.

Sure, there have been some clunky moments.

A lot of Critics Choice host Taye Diggs’ jokes failed to land because there was no live-audience laughter to punctuate them.

A technical problem nearly torpedoed a best supporting actor speech from Daniel Kaluuya, with presenter Laura Dern standing in awkward silence — probably wanting to yell, “You have to unmute yourself, Daniel!”

And I think I only heard every other word of both of Gillian Anderson’s 1 a.m. acceptance speeches from Prague.

But the awards shows have rewarded my loyalty with some funny bits, as well, this year.

The masked cast of “Schitt’s Creek,” gathered in what looked like an outdoor glass dining “igloo” in Canada, received some of their Emmys from people dressed in full hazmat suits.

On another telecast, “Schitt’s Creek winner Catherine O’Hara’s husband, Bo Welch, used his cellphone to play both applause and increasingly loud “time-to-wrap-it-up” music as his wife spoke.

And Diggs poked fun at accidental “I am not a cat” filter fun, introducing some presenters while appearing like a cartoon moose and an animated banana.

And, as always, there are those memorable speeches that could have been delivered from a stage or from a couch.

Accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Globes, Jane Fonda delivered a speech that shot right into my personal pantheon of great awards show acceptances. Fonda spoke beautifully about how art and storytelling can help us understand each other better in these challenging times.

I felt that something about the intimacy of winners’ faces so close to the camera as they sat in dark little corners of their homes, or on their comfy couches, gave some speeches extra poignancy.

Chloé Zhao, best director winner for “Nomadland,” quietly paid tribute to her sound mixer, Mark Wolf Snyder, who had died by suicide just days before. And, with her voice breaking, Taylor Simone Ledward has given two touching speeches on behalf of her late husband, actor Chadwick Boseman.

I’m not ready to say that pandemic-altered awards shows are, overall, better than the evenings of red carpet fashion shows, awkward walks to the podium and celebrities giddily chatting and drinking champagne at their dinner tables of co-stars.

I do miss those dependable awards show conventions, some of which go back nearly a century.

But I know they’ll be back someday, in some form, when COVID-19 is no longer a pandemic but just another manageable seasonal ailment. And I’ll be back to watching some of them, unmasked, in the company of family or my urban tribe.

And that will be the best part of all.

(You can see a schedule of the season’s remaining awards show telecasts, and a recap of some of the winners, at lanc.news/2021AwardsShows.)

“Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.