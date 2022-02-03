Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse in Lancaster city will be screening several films in February in honor of Black History Month, ranging from a documentary on an iconic congressman to recent dramatic fare from the last few years.

Cheila Huettner, a partner at Zoetropolis and program manager, says that she wanted to offer a diverse array of films that represent different genres. The six chosen films will each run at least once, and in most cases a second time later in the month. The series kicks off this Friday, Feb. 4, with a 6 p.m. showing of the 2015 "Rocky" continuation "Creed." Tickets for each film are $12, and Zoetropolis requires a vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test at the door.

Read below for the full schedule of Black History Month films at Zoetropolis. For more information on this and other events at the theater, visit Zoetropolis.com.

"Creed" (2015)

-Friday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m.

-Monday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

"John Lewis: Good Trouble" (2020)

-Saturday, Feb. 5, 1 p.m.

-Thursday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m.

"Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" (1967)

-Sunday, Feb. 6, 1 p.m.

-Monday, Feb. 7, 5 p.m.

"Love Jones" (1997)

-Saturday, Feb. 12, 2:30 p.m.

-Monday, Feb. 14, 4:30 p.m.

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (2021)

-Saturday, Feb. 12, 5 p.m.

-Thursday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.

"Dear White People" (2014)

-Saturday, Feb. 19, 1 p.m.

-Sunday, Feb. 20, 1 p.m.