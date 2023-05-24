Long-term relationships take a lot of effort, whether they're with a romantic partner or a bandmate.

All parties have to be committed, know when to compromise and, perhaps most importantly, create space for each member to grow and embrace life's changes.

The members of Lancaster County psychedelic rock band Medusa's Disco know a thing or two about that. The band, which has endured several seasons of change, will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a performance at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7 p.m. Friday.

Those changes have been significant, too, from members leaving and new ones joining to embracing each musician's individual sound. But, what results is a band with an ever-changing style that strives to grow wherever it's planted.

Ahead of the show, we reminisced with band members Hunter Root, 28, and Justin Wohlfeil, 39, about their favorite performances, big moments throughout the past 10 years and, of course, what's next for Medusa's Disco.

If You Go What: Medusa's Disco 10-year anniversary celebration. When: Friday at 7 p.m. Where: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster. Cost: $15. More info: lanc.news/Medusa10year.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

First, I want to say congrats. Not a lot of bands make it to 10 years. What’s the secret to lasting as a band for 10 years?

Hunter: Communication.

Justin: It’s like any other relationship, right. Your bandmates are like the people you’re in business with, but they’re also your creative partners. They’re some of the most important people in your life, if you’re taking it seriously.

Hunter: It’s exactly like a relationship, but it’s harder, because it involves more people. And you’re also in business with them. … But, because of that, you grow more and you get more lessons out of it. And then you can apply it to other parts of your life.

What was the moment that you were like, oh yeah, we can do this? And not only do it, but do it for a long time.

Hunter: It might be at different times. I’ve been in it for 10 years, technically. And Justin’s been it for half the time.

Justin: I had lived in New York City and been in bands and done it all, and then moved back home, got married, had kids, and did that whole thing. So, me coming back to music, I only wanted to do it if I was going to be in the best band I could be in, where every dude is good and it was musically challenging. … That was why when we ended up working together on the 'Orphic Grimoire' album (released in October 2019) … I decided that I would join the band. They had that momentum and they had that following and had been doing everything right themselves. It was something I wanted to be part of.

Hunter: It might’ve been the response that people got about it. We thought we had something good and then we had a good initial push. … We got another big following in the Pennsylvania festival scene. Right around that was when Justin joined.

Justin: It just boils down to, people seem to like it.

How have you guys grown as a band in the last 10 years?

Hunter: It started with Seeds (previous band name), which was like a year and some change. We had a sound initially with that. … It was straightforward. As we started to play more, we started to collaborate more, and we started to get more progressive. The songs would get a little more intricate. Ty left the band, that was the original bassist, and then we went through two bassists before Justin. While that was happening, we were kind of juggling. We weren’t really growing as a band, we were just trying to keep it together. We kind of grew for four years and then stopped.

Justin: Hunter was going his own way, Wynton (Huddle, former vocalist and guitarist for Medusa’s Disco) was going his own way. ... We decided to keep the band going. This was January 2021. This wasn’t an easy decision … to stop, it seemed like we owed it to the band to keep the band going, to not call it something else. That’s also part of what this show is celebrating. Our fans weathered that storm. They came with us. … They’re all in it for all of it. We weren’t sure how people were going to handle that. Two years later, we did an album as a trio, we have a second one coming up, and we’re celebrating 10 years as a band. So, it’s kind of cool that we stuck through and kept it going. For a lot of people it’s the same band. … With one of the main guys gone, it meant Hunter had to do a lot more guitar, and I had to do a lot of singing to fill in.

Reminisce with me: What are some of your favorite concerts or events you’ve done in 10 years?

Hunter: The first one that pops into my head is opening for Third Eye Blind at the Spyglass (Spyglass Ridge Winery in Sunbury, PA). … There were a few thousand people there, and it was awesome. It’s all the big ones that come to mind, but if it’s not the huge ones, it’s the almost exact opposite. In the beginning, when we were playing in the E-Courts basement (at Elizabethtown College) … It was just a sweaty basement with 150 college kids packed like sardines. Those are some of my favorite shows.

Justin: The big ones are good. We opened for Godsmack. I remember when I joined the band, we played at this batting cage (Everybody Hits in Philadelphia, which closed in 2019). … It’s just the silly things sometimes.

Hunter: We played the Mockbee in Cincinnati and our drummer, Alex, wore a (bandana) over his mouth because there was like, fungus or something. It wasn’t bad, but it was like an old, old building. There was like fungus and the walls were wet and condensating. … It was so unconventional. I think about that a lot.

Going with the theme of small venues, your 10-year anniversary show at Zoetropolis is a hometown show at a cozy venue. Is there any significance in that?

Hunter: We’ve been trying to play Lancaster, and without the Chameleon, there’s Tellus. We were thinking Zoe. You nailed it with that homey vibe. I think that’s kind of what we were looking for.

Justin: We had done Tellus before. A lot of our Lancaster fans grew up and moved away. So, it’s our hometown but it’s less easy of a market. Right now, we do really good in Harrisburg and Pittsburgh, so it’s random. We want to get back into Lancaster. We love Lancaster. Hunter played Zoe and was like, 'Bro, that was so fun, we should do it there.' (Hunter performed March 31 at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse as an opener for The Quiet Riders and Chestnut Grove).

What’s next? You mentioned an album in the works. Are you guys going on tour, or anything interesting?

Hunter: The main thing that’s happening right now is 'Blood & Honey' (upcoming album) that’s coming out. We didn’t actually pick a date yet, but we’re trying to make the show happen absolutely perfectly. It’s literally just this close to getting the date. … We’re not doing a huge tour, but we’re trying to hit the major cities on the east coast, basically, and seeing how we can do with ticket sales.

Justin: Always playing more, always doing more stuff.

Hunter: Other than that, we’re working on new music. The album’s not out yet, but we’re still cooking.

Tell me about ‘Blood & Honey’ and the influences behind it.

Justin: It’s the follow up to our self-titled album (released in May 2022), which was the first trio album. So, in a lot of ways, it’s the album we’ve collaborated most on. Last album was a lot of songs we had leftover. … All the (new) songs kind of have different flavors to them, so you’re really getting a wide palate of songs. I don’t think any of them really sound the same. We’re just trying to level up our craft and make these songs the best we can make them.

Hunter: The name, kind of going along with what you said about different flavors … Let’s see what we can mix together here in this soup of an album. So, we called the album 'Blood & Honey' to demonstrate the different polar sides to the writing … Or, like a blend of the two. There’s a song called 'Blood & Honey' on it, 'it’s like mixing blood and honey' is in the lyrics. That’s kind of the theme, in a way.

Justin: We got the sweet side, and we got the dangerous side. They mingle. The album does the most at showcasing us as individuals and us working together.

Experience more Medusa's Disco Here's how to keep up to date with Medusa's Disco. - Stream four of Medusa's Disco's new songs on Spotify, Bandcamp or Apple Music. The songs — "Blood & Honey," "City Wide Special," "Little Bit Of Love" and "The Upswing" — are on the "Blood & Honey" EP, and is about a third of the upcoming "Blood & Honey" album. - Members of the band additionally host a weekly podcast called "Van Brain," that can be found on YouTube.