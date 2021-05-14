After missing out on a proper showcase last year, the 2020 entries to the Red Rose Film Festival will finally get their due beginning in June.

Beginning June 3 and running every Thursday until Oct. 28, entries to last year's festival will screen at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse. After the first showing, directors of various films will be on hand for an audience Q&A session.

Tickets to "The 2020 Collection" are free, though attendees are encouraged to donate to the festival. According to festival executive director Ryan Shank, the Red Rose Film Festival will return to in-person screenings in 2022.

The announcement of these screenings follow a slate of films and events returning to Zoetropolis, including the recent 2020 Oscar winner "Minari," First Friday Fright Night horror movies and a slate of other independent films.

To find more information, visit zoetropolis.com.