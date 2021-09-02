All customers wanting to attend an event at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse will need to come prepared with proof of full vaccination, the venue announced on social media Thursday afternoon.

"This can be a vaccination card, paper or digital image, a photo of a guest’s vaccination card, or other documentation showing you are at least two weeks past your last dose," the social media post said.

Customers are expected to wear masks when they are not eating or drinking, the post said.

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse shows movies and hosts concerts and other live events from time to time. For more information, visit zoetropolis.com/