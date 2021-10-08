The expression of spoken word is usually vivid enough to conjure pictures on its own, but this weekend, the microphone and paintbrush will share center stage.

TCP Entertainment hosts Room of Rhyme at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. Artists Sir Dominique Jordan and Thunda Khatt will emcee the evening, which will feature local spoken word artists Brian Graves, Daisha Myers and others. Additionally, visual artists including Terian Mack and Darius Davis will paint scenes during each set. Local singer Suge will also perform a set.

Tickets are $25 and can be found at zoetropolis.com.