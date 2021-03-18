Zenkaikon

Costumed participants in Zenkaikon walked the streets of downtown Lancaster Friday, March 22, 2019.

The organizers behind Zenkaikon have announced that the event won't be having any in-person events this year.

The event, which was to take place at the Lancaster County Convention Center, will take place virtually from March 19 to 21. In 2020, Zenkaikon — a “celebration of anime, comics, games, science fiction, and fandom,” according to its website — was one of the first of many local events to go virtual to the then-emerging COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers had hoped to hold the festival this year, but said in a statement that current restrictions make the event, which regularly brings thousands to downtown Lancaster city, untenable.

As with last years' proceedings, the online events will be free to view, and Zenkaikon is asking for donations to split evenly between funding the virtual events and a yet-to-be-announced Lancaster charity.

For more information, visit facebook.com/zenkaikon

