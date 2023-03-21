Don't be alarmed when you see Penn Square filled with people in costumes that portray some of their favorite pop culture characters.

Zenkaikon, Lancaster's annual multi-genre pop culture convention, kicks off formally Friday at the Lancaster County Convention Center.

Zenkaikon celebrates all-things nerdy, including categories like anime, sci fi, horror, video games, roleplaying games, Renaissance Faire and more. In short, everyone from casual fans of Marvel to those who can name every anime released in the last 30 years are welcome all the same.

"You get a little bit of everything when you go to Zenkaikon," says convention chair Adam Beaton, who resides in Orlando, Florida. Beaton works in a trade union organization, though he helps to plan conventions as a hobby.

"I think that makes us a much stronger con than one that focuses on one kind of thing," Beaton says. "You get a little smorgasbord, if I can throw in a central Pennsylvania term."

Here's what you need to know if you plan to attend Zenkaikon this year.

The basics

Zenkaikon runs Thursday through Sunday, March 23-26. The convention's full programming schedule starts Friday, though convention organizers decided to have select rooms open Thursday night, like the video game room and a few panel rooms, for those who pre-registered.

At the door, tickets for Friday through Sunday cost $75, tickets for Saturday and Sunday cost $65 and tickets for just Sunday cost $35. (Zenkaikon does not offer one-day passes for Friday and Saturday.)

Like last year, the convention will have a mask mandate in place, though the convention will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The theme of this year's convention is "Renaissance Faire." There are several panels dedicated to the theme, featuring talks about time period-correct clothing, language and linguistics, food etiquette and more.

Other panels vary from talks about mental health and bullying at conventions to drag competitions and roleplay character development. Most programming is family-friendly; adult events are clearly labeled on Zenkaikon's schedule.

Many people will cosplay — short for costume play — characters from different anime shows, video games, books and movies, though it's not required for entry.

If You Go What: Zenkaikon, Lancaster's anime convention. When: Friday to Sunday with special events available Thursday to those who pre-registered for the event. Where: Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster. Cost: $75 for the full weekend, $65 for Saturday and Sunday, $35 for just Sunday. More info: zenkaikon.com.

What to do

Beyond panels, there are several other ways to enjoy Zenkaikon.

The Artist Alley and the Dealer's Room will both be open and filled with vendors selling handmade wares, fan art and merchandise, manga, perfumes and more.

"You'll find the things that you like, but also be exposed to probably new things that you've never experienced before," Beaton says. "That, I think, can broaden your mind and open your world into a whole new experience."

There will also be several dances with live DJs, opportunities for LARP (live action roleplay), karaoke rooms, rooms with video games and board games, a scavenger hunt and more.

Additionally, if visitors have cosplay items or other merchandise they would want to swap, there will be a swap meet Sunday starting at 2 p.m.

What's new

The convention's schedule will be published via the Zenkaikon app, which is powered through the scheduling software Guidebook. The app is available through Google Play and the App Store.

"There will be no printed program guide at Zenkaikon 2023," says Zenkaikon's website. "We went in this direction for several reasons ... the cost of printing thousands and thousands of program guides has increased quite a bit over the years."

Organizers also say on the website that they noticed programs being discarded after the convention, which causes waste. In addition to the schedule being on the app, convention-goers can leave real-time feedback about panels.

In addition, there will be an expanded video game room, a dedicated room for cosplay meet-ups and a cosplay repair room.

"We really wanted to invest in our cosplay community, because so many people come here to cosplay at Zenkaikon," Beaton says about the cosplay repair room. "The costumes are amazing, they always blow me away every year."

The repair room will be free to use and will have supplies and people to assist.

Special guests

Every year, Zenkaikon brings several famous pop culture actors and voice actors to meet with attendees, like "Critical Role" dungeon-master Matthew Mercer in 2015, and "Cowboy Bebop" Jet voice actor Beau Billingslea in 2022.

Read a 2022 Q&A with Billingslea here.

This year, voice actors Emi Lo (Lucy in "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners"), John Swasey (All For One in "My Hero Academia"), Nika Futterman (Olga in "Hey Arnold") and Zeno Robinson (Cyborg in "Young Justice") will meet with attendees and sign autographs. For more information about these actors and their roles in different shows, visit Zenkaikon's website.

Other notable guests include J.R.R. Tolkien expert Corey Olsen, author Keith R.A. DeCandido, presenters The Manly Battleships, dance instructor Leigh Targaryen, comedian Uncle Yo, DJs Re;Soul, TeaCake and DJ Trickstar, performing artists Bubblepop Entertainment, Ren Faire troupe A Klasse Akte, cosplayer Minute Made Cosplay and artists The Chalk Twins.

Interesting panels Here are a few interesting panels to check out at Zenkaikon. Days and times may change. For more information, or more panel choices, visit Zenkaikon's schedule via Guidebook or the Zenkaikon app for up-to-date information. Friday at 11:15 a.m. in Live 2: "Faire Thee Well: A Newbie's Guide." This hourlong panel takes the scariness out of going to the Renaissance Faire for the first time with a primer on what to expect with aspects like food, clothing and events. Attendees will leave with Renaissance fashion coloring sheets. Friday at 3:30 p.m. in Live 1: "Of the Rings of Power and Tolkien's World." This hourlong panel, led by J.R.R. Tolkien expert Corey Olsen, will talk about the Amazon TV show "The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power," discussing strengths and weaknesses and other topics. Friday at 4:45 p.m. in Live 2: "The Red Rose City: Lancaster History." Whether you're a lifelong resident or a visitor to the area, this panel, led by history blogger Laura Klotz, will teach you fun facts about Lancaster city. Be sure to take notes; there will be a quiz at the end with the chance to win a prize. Saturday at 12 p.m. in Live 2: "Mental Health & Bullying at Cons." This panel tackles the heavy topic of mental health and bullying, especially at conventions. It's a primer in self care and how to combat bullying. Saturday at 9 p.m. in Live 7: "Uncle Yo's Stand-Up Comedy for Geeks." After a long day of walking around at the convention, sit down and have a few laughs with comedian Uncle Yo. Sunday at 10 a.m. in the main event hall: "Bubblepop Variety Style Drag Show." This family-friendly, all-ages drag show, featuring performers in cosplay outfits, will entertain the audience for an hour and 45 minutes. Sunday at 2 p.m. in Live 2: "Myths and Mortals: Cultural Narrative and Speculative Fictions." This hourlong panel will talk about mystical characters, such as orcs, elves and kitsune, and how they're used and celebrated in Japanese and Western culture.